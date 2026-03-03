Northern California Commemorates Victims Of Khojaly Genocide (PHOTO)
At the outset of the session, students paid tribute to the innocent lives lost in Khojaly by placing flowers in a designated memorial area, reflecting deep respect and remembrance.
Anar Allahverdov, the artistic director, offered a poignant reflection on the tragic events of February 26, 1992, underscoring the importance of honoring the victims of Khojaly, preserving their memory, and ensuring that such atrocities are never repeated.
The session also highlighted the vital role of safeguarding historical memory and passing it on to future generations, reinforcing the collective responsibility to keep these memories alive.
Founded more than four decades ago, the ACSNC has consistently worked to promote Azerbaijani culture and history in the United States, organizing various cultural and educational activities for the diaspora. With the ongoing support of the State Committee, the Azerbaijani Youth Dance Ensemble continues to offer national dance classes, thereby strengthening cultural identity among young Azerbaijanis living abroad.
