Clarathewriter Launches The Long Exhale, A Weekly Podcast And Video Series On Yoga, Running, And Contemplative Living, Now On Youtube And Youtube Music

"The podcast grew from a simple question: what happens when the essay becomes a conversation? I wanted to speak the same words I write, to hear whether they still hold when there is no revision, no delete key. What I found is that breath changes everything. The voice carries what the page cannot."Clara Ramírez, the Spanish-born writer behind ClaratheWriter, has launched The Long Exhale, a weekly podcast and video series on YouTube and YouTube Music. Each episode is rooted in one of her published essays, exploring breath, movement, stillness, cultural identity, and grounded living. The show brings her honest, embodied voice into audio and video for the first time, without performance, without jargon, and without the clichés that crowd the wellness space.

Where to Find It

The Long Exhale is available now as a video series on YouTube and as an audio podcast on YouTube Music. New episodes release weekly, each one rooted in a specific essay from Clara's published catalogue on ClaratheWriter.



YouTube:

YouTube Music

Essays and writing

Spotify Pocketcast

About Clara Ramírez

Clara Ramírez was born in the Gràcia neighbourhood of Barcelona and has lived in Gothenburg, Sweden since 2020. She teaches yoga, writes essays on contemplative living and cultural identity, and works as a marketing writer at Nordic Wave Marketing. Her platform, ClaratheWriter, draws on her training in Rishikesh, India, a ten-day silent retreat in Bali, years of running along the Göta River, and the breathing lessons her grandmother first taught her in Granada.

Her writing sits at the intersection of embodied practice, honest self-inquiry, and the quiet tension between roots and belonging. She has been described as a grounded voice in a space that often reaches too far from the earth.