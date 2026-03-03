INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of ICON Plc ICLR

The investigation concerns whether ICON and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 12, 2026, ICON issued a press release entitled“ICON plc Provides Update on Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Results and Investigation into Accounting Practices.” The release stated that ICON“intends to release its fourth quarter and full year 2025 earnings results on or prior to April 30, 2026. The Company also announced an ongoing internal investigation initiated by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors in late October 2025 into certain of the Company's accounting practices and controls, following concerns reported to the Audit Committee through Company management.”

On this news, ICON's stock price fell $53.06 per share, or 39.85%, to close at $80.08 per share on February 12, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

