MOI Urges Public To Follow Official Instructions To Ensure Safety
In a post on its official account on X, the Ministry urged giving way for ambulances and patrols to reach their destinations without obstacles.
The MOI confirmed that the relevant security agencies continue their field operations around the clock within an integrated operational system, and in continuous coordination with all concerned authorities, ensuring the highest levels of readiness and responsiveness.
