MOI Urges Public To Follow Official Instructions To Ensure Safety


(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Interior (MOI) called on everyone to follow the announced instructions through official sources and to stay away from reporting areas and emergency response teams in the field in order to ensure the safety and security of all.

In a post on its official account on X, the Ministry urged giving way for ambulances and patrols to reach their destinations without obstacles.

The MOI confirmed that the relevant security agencies continue their field operations around the clock within an integrated operational system, and in continuous coordination with all concerned authorities, ensuring the highest levels of readiness and responsiveness.

