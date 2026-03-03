Jordan Imported 389,000 Tablets In 2025 - VISION
According to a statement issued Tuesday by the Association for Mobile Devices and Accessories Investors (Vision), the average price per device in 2025 around stood at JD149.
Association President, Ahmed Alloush, stated the increase in import value, despite the decrease in the number of devices, compared with 2024, is due to "higher" average prices in the manufacturing countries, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
Alloush noted the value of imports in 2024 reached JD45 million, with an average device price of around JD97.
Accordingly, the number of devices in 2024 around reached 464,000, less by about 75,000 devices in 2025, he said.
