PM Modi Praises Large Turnout At Rally In Bengal's Purulia Amid Scorching Heat

MENAFN - IANS) Purulia (West Bengal), April 19 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Sunday to address a public rally ahead of the April 23 and April 29 Assembly elections, he was greeted with a crowd of supporters who have been waiting for hours in the blistering heat to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister.

Sharing a video of the crowd's enthusiasm on social media platform X, PM Modi said, "Scorching Sunday afternoon in Purulia but the enthusiasm is record high!"

He noted that the video was from the helipad.

"There was an impromptu roadshow as well, followed by a packed rally of course," the Prime Minister said.

In a mark of appreciation and support for Prime Minister, a few of the attendees had made paintings to gift those to PM Modi.

Speaking to IANS, one of them showed his painting which depicted PM Modi with his mother Heeraben Modi.

He said, "I began making this three days after PM Modi's visit was announced. I have been waking up whole night to make these paintings for him. It has taken four nights of hard work."

"This painting is also to show respect to PM Modi's mother for giving us a son like him who has made India proud on the global stage. We are grateful to her and PM Modi," he added.

Moreover, he sounded optimistic about the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) victory in Bengal.

"We want to convey this message to PM Modi that just as it is portrayed in this image, his mother's blessings are always with him. That blessing will gain him victory in West Bengal," the rally attendee said.

Expressing her excitement, a woman added, "I am so happy to see that so many people have turned up despite the sweltering heat."

However, she was unhappy about the safety of women in the state under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government.

"It's unfortunate that despite being a female Chief Minister she (Mamata Banerjee) is unable to provide security to the women. It is very shameful thing for us," the woman said.

Another local said that he was confident about the BJP's win this time.

"There is a lot of excitement about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting, and all this enthusiasm reflects that this time BJP government will be formed in Bengal."

He alleged that the Trinamool Congress-led state government "has not worked for development and has not provided employment to the youths".

"Only corruption has taken place in the past 15 years under the Trinamool Congress government," he added.