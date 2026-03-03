ZAPI GROUP To Showcase New Electrification Solutions At Conexpo/AGG 2026

(BUSINESS WIRE )--

As electrified construction equipment evolves to include larger, more demanding applications, the group has developed new higher-powered on-board DC/DC converters, inverters, electrical motors, and battery chargers to support those performance requirements, while combining additional utility functions within a compact form-factor. Featured solutions include:

For motive power applications, a third-generation high-voltage inverter (ACH3) with customizable control software for enhanced performance, and a permanent magnet, electrical motor solution (IMI), with an integrated, liquid-cooled power-electronic inverter.

On the battery-charging front, there will be new high-voltage, high-powered 7.2 kW and 22 kW liquid-cooled on-board solutions designed for 100, 400 or 800V lithium-ion battery packs. The 7.2 kW is a modular 3-in-1 solution, combining a 1 kW DC-DC converter, EV charging station interface. The 22 kW is a modular 4-in-1 solution, combining a 2 kW DC-DC converter, EV charging station interface, DCFC and PLC.

Rounding out the charger offering, there will be a 22 kW OBC V2X on-board charger with bi-directional charging mode, Universal Grid Compatibility (UGC) and Functional Safety features.

The group will also debut a fully electric dumper proof-of-concept platform that showcases its integrated powertrain integration and electrification capabilities. The platform combines the group's motors, inverters, charging systems, and engineering expertise to convert a traditional diesel dumper into a high-performance, zero-emission machine. The prototype highlights ZAPI GROUP's technical strength and commitment to providing OEMs with turnkey, production-ready electrification solutions for next generation construction equipment.

“With a long history of success in vehicle electrification, ZAPI GROUP is driving the construction and industrial sectors toward safer, more efficient, and productive operations,” said Mr. Matteo Artioli, Global Sales Director, ZAPI GROUP.“We're focused on delivering technologies that make electrification more accessible and scalable for our OEM customers and partners.”

ConExpo/AGG 2026 attendees can learn more about these solutions at the ZAPI GROUP Booth S-83617 (Las Vegas Convention Center - South Hall).

ZAPI GROUP invites all CONEXPO/CONAGG attendees to attend its upcoming fifth annual Future of Electrification virtual conference on April 21-22, 2026. The event will focus on real-world successes and practical strategies for integrating electric solutions across industries. Free registration is now open at .

About ZAPI GROUP

ZAPI GROUP is engineering the transition to an all-electric future with a highly integrated product portfolio, including motion controllers (inverters), electric motors, and high-frequency battery chargers for application in full-electric and hybrid vehicles. We provide turnkey system integration, autonomous navigation software, and safety and asset tracking for fleet management. Our companies include Zapi, Inmotion, Schabmueller, Best Motor, Delta-Q, ZIVAN, Stercom, BlueBotics, Ubiquicom, ZTP, and 4e Consulting.

As a global electrification leader with deep systems experience, leading innovations, and an obsession with driving customers' success, ZAPI GROUP now counts more than 1,700 employees worldwide with a total annual revenue of more than 700 million US dollars. For more information, visit .

