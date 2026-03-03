AI Driven 6G Vision Shapes MWC26 Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Barcelona set the stage for a decisive shift in telecoms strategy as leading network vendors and chipmakers used Mobile World Congress 2026 to outline how artificial intelligence will be embedded at the core of 6G systems, signalling a move beyond incremental 5G upgrades towards a fully software-defined, AI-native architecture.

Executives from Nokia, Ericsson and Intel presented live demonstrations, new research partnerships and early field deployments aimed at shaping global standards expected to crystallise later this decade. Their announcements underscored how competition for influence over 6G's foundations has intensified, with artificial intelligence positioned as both an operational engine and a revenue catalyst.

At the heart of the messaging was the concept of“AI-native” networks. Unlike 5G, where AI is largely layered on top of existing infrastructure for optimisation, 6G proposals envision machine learning embedded into radio access networks, core systems and edge computing from the outset. This approach would allow networks to self-configure, predict congestion, manage energy use dynamically and tailor services in real time for industries ranging from autonomous transport to remote healthcare.

Nokia detailed progress in its cloud-native core and radio portfolio, describing trials with European and Asian operators that integrate AI models directly into baseband processing. Company executives argued that by embedding AI accelerators into radio units and leveraging open interfaces, operators could reduce latency and energy consumption while opening networks to third-party developers. The Finnish group also highlighted collaboration with academic institutions and research labs to advance sub-terahertz spectrum exploration, a key candidate band for 6G.

Ericsson, for its part, showcased enhancements to its programmable network platform, positioning it as a bridge between advanced 5G standalone deployments and future 6G rollouts. The Swedish vendor emphasised open network APIs and partnerships with hyperscale cloud providers, arguing that developers will need seamless access to network capabilities such as quality-of-service guarantees and precise location data. Executives said AI models trained on network data can anticipate traffic spikes and optimise spectrum allocation in milliseconds, a feature they described as essential for immersive applications such as extended reality.

Intel reinforced its role as a silicon enabler, presenting new generations of network and edge processors designed to handle AI workloads alongside traditional packet processing. The company outlined collaborations with equipment makers to integrate built-in AI acceleration into radio access networks, reducing reliance on external GPUs and improving power efficiency. Its representatives pointed to the growing convergence of telecoms and cloud infrastructure, arguing that future base stations will resemble data centres at the edge, capable of running containerised AI services alongside connectivity functions.

Industry analysts attending the congress noted that the shift reflects lessons learned from 5G's uneven monetisation. While operators invested heavily in spectrum and infrastructure, revenue growth from consumer services lagged expectations. The AI-centric framing of 6G is therefore intended to appeal to enterprise clients seeking automation, robotics control and real-time analytics. By embedding intelligence natively, vendors contend that networks can become programmable platforms rather than fixed connectivity utilities.

Standardisation remains a critical variable. The International Telecommunication Union has outlined preliminary 6G performance targets, including peak data rates exceeding one terabit per second and sub-millisecond latency. Formal specifications are expected to emerge around 2028, with commercial deployments projected for the early 2030s. Companies at MWC26 stressed that early collaboration is vital to avoid fragmentation and ensure interoperability across regions.

Geopolitical considerations also loom large. European suppliers are keen to strengthen their position amid intensifying competition from Chinese vendors and heightened scrutiny over supply chains. Executives repeatedly highlighted commitments to open architectures such as Open RAN, which aim to diversify the vendor ecosystem. At the same time, policymakers in Brussels and other capitals have identified 6G research as strategically important for digital sovereignty, channelling funding into cross-border projects.

Energy efficiency featured prominently in presentations, reflecting mounting pressure on operators to curb power consumption. AI-driven optimisation was framed as a means to switch off idle network elements, balance loads intelligently and integrate renewable energy sources more effectively. Given that telecom networks account for a significant share of global electricity use, vendors argued that AI-native design could align technological progress with climate targets.

Beyond hardware and software, ecosystem alliances drew attention. Vendors announced collaborations with automotive manufacturers, robotics firms and healthcare providers to test advanced use cases. Demonstrations included autonomous vehicle coordination in controlled environments and high-fidelity holographic communication trials. These scenarios are designed to illustrate how 6G could support ultra-reliable, low-latency services far exceeding today's consumer streaming and browsing needs.

