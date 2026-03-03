War Shock Sends Indian Markets Sharply Lower Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Stock markets across India tumbled sharply as escalating conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran heightened geopolitical risks and rattled investor confidence. The benchmark Sensex plunged by more than 1,000 points, slipping beneath the 81,000 mark, while the Nifty 50 index lost upwards of 300 points, breaching the crucial 25,000 support level as traders moved out of riskier assets. Over two trading sessions, equities have shed value significantly, wiping out approximately ₹11 lakh crore in market capitalisation, underlining how swiftly global geopolitics can translate into domestic financial stress.

The sell-off was driven by escalating military strikes between the United States and Israel against Iran, which led to the death of Iran's Supreme Leader and triggered retaliatory actions across the region. This surge in hostilities has directly affected energy markets, pushing Brent crude oil prices upwards as disruptions along the Strait of Hormuz - a vital chokepoint for roughly a fifth of global oil shipments - raised concerns about supply. Higher oil prices have increased input costs for energy-importing economies and amplified inflationary pressures, prompting investors to reassess risk assets.

The immediate impact on Indian markets was stark. On Monday, the Sensex closed more than 1.3 per cent lower, its lowest finish in nearly six months, while the volatility index jumped sharply, reflecting heightened unease among traders. Nifty 50's weakness on the trading floor mirrored broader pressure across key sectors, with energy, infrastructure and export-linked stocks bearing the brunt as sentiment deteriorated. Safe-haven assets such as gold saw notable gains as buyers sought refuge from equity market turmoil.

See also SpiceJet launches direct Sharjah flights

Analysts point out that crude oil's swift ascent - fuelled by concerns over prolonged conflict and chokepoint disruptions - directly affects inflation and corporate margins. India imports a significant share of its crude from the Middle East, meaning sustained higher oil prices could widen the current account deficit and constrain monetary policy flexibility. As the cost of imported fuel rises, transport and manufacturing sectors may face margin pressure, posing broader economic challenges.

Sector-specific reactions were evident as aviation and consumer discretionary firms underperformed sharply, enduring heavier selling than other segments. Airlines canceling or rerouting flights due to closed Middle Eastern airspace compounded operational uncertainties for carriers with significant exposure to that region. By contrast, stocks of certain energy producers saw modest strength, as rising oil benchmarks can enhance their near-term earnings prospects.

Foreign institutional investors have been net sellers, exacerbating downward pressure on domestic bourses. Data from market intermediaries show significant outflows amid rising global risk aversion, with liquidity flowing into traditional safe havens including U. S. Treasuries and precious metals. This rotation underscores how geopolitical stress can quickly reframe investment priorities, often to the detriment of emerging market equities.

Currency markets reflected the strain, with the rupee depreciating against major currencies as capital outflows intensified. A weaker rupee further amplifies the impact of higher crude prices, raising import bills and potentially catalysing inflation. Bond markets reacted in kind, with yields on government securities climbing as investors demanded higher compensation for perceived risk and inflation expectations shifted.

Corporate India is also grappling with broader trade and supply chain disruptions. Chambers of commerce and industry bodies have flagged operational headwinds for exporters and manufacturers due to heightened shipping costs and logistical bottlenecks triggered by the conflict. Industries dependent on Middle East trade corridors or commodities now expect cost pressures and delivery delays that could dampen growth prospects over the quarter.

See also Canada and India move towards wide-ranging strategic trade accords

Global markets have not been immune to the fallout. European indices also slid as energy prices climbed and investor risk appetite waned, while U. S. equity futures oscillated amid mixed signals from corporate earnings and macroeconomic data. The global ripple effect highlights how interconnected financial systems are with geopolitical developments, where shocks in one region can quickly transmit across borders.

Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.