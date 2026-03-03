No Statute Of Limitations For Murder In Switzerland

After the Senate, the House of Representatives also voted in favour of this motion on Tuesday. The Swiss canton of St. Gallen provided the impetus for the bill by demanding that the limitation period of 30 years for offences with life sentences be abolished. The Legal Affairs Committee of the Senate (RK-S) limited its proposal to murder.

The Senate had voted in favour of the amendment to the Criminal Code and the Military Criminal Code around a year ago. At the request of a minority, the House of Representatives has now done the same. The Swiss People's Party prevailed with the help of the Radical Liberals and the Centre Party. The majority of the Legal Affairs Committee had requested that the statute of limitations for murder be maintained.

