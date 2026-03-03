No Statute Of Limitations For Murder In Switzerland
After the Senate, the House of Representatives also voted in favour of this motion on Tuesday. The Swiss canton of St. Gallen provided the impetus for the bill by demanding that the limitation period of 30 years for offences with life sentences be abolished. The Legal Affairs Committee of the Senate (RK-S) limited its proposal to murder.+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The Senate had voted in favour of the amendment to the Criminal Code and the Military Criminal Code around a year ago. At the request of a minority, the House of Representatives has now done the same. The Swiss People's Party prevailed with the help of the Radical Liberals and the Centre Party. The majority of the Legal Affairs Committee had requested that the statute of limitations for murder be maintained.More More Demographics Rising crime in Switzerland: expert insights & solutions
This content was published on Mar 27, 2024 According to the latest federal crime statistics, 2023 saw a big rise in registered offences in Switzerland.Read more: Rising crime in Switzerland: expert insights & solu
