Biomednewsbreaks Gaxos.Ai Inc. (NASDAQ: GXAI) Acquires 19.99% Stake In America First Defense To Expand AI-Driven Defense Portfolio

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Gaxos (NASDAQ: GXAI) announced it has acquired a 19.99% stake in America First Defense, a U.S.-based defense technology company developing next-generation drone and robotics platforms across air and ground domains. America First Defense is focused on a detachable counter-drone system designed to neutralize hostile UAVs through precise protocol-level cyber attacks and a biomimetic soft robotics platform engineered for low-detection ground and subsurface operations, targeting demand from U.S. defense, homeland security, border security, maritime security, municipal safety and critical infrastructure operators. Gaxos said the investment expands its exposure to American-owned defense innovation and aligns with its strategy to build a diversified portfolio of AI-driven businesses and strategic investments across high-growth sectors.

Gaxos is a technology company focused on reshaping the way people interact with artificial intelligence across everyday life and high-impact industries. More than a developer of applications, Gaxos is building a portfolio of AI-powered solutions designed to make advanced technology more practical, accessible, and transformative. The company's growing portfolio spans defense, health and wellness, entertainment, and productivity-bringing intelligent tools to markets where innovation can drive meaningful real-world outcomes.

