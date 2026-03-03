Missionirnewsbreaks Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ: DVLT) Reports Surge In Institutional Ownership As Platform Expansion Accelerates

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Datavault AI (NASDAQ: DVLT) highlighted a significant increase in institutional ownership between the fourth quarter of 2025 and February 2026, with Vanguard expanding its holdings to approximately 11.8 million shares, State Street increasing to about 10.0 million shares and BlackRock growing its position to roughly 4.1 million shares, representing percentage increases of approximately 2,900%, 2,800% and 3,000%, respectively, according to public filings. Management attributed the heightened institutional participation to the company's expanding enterprise adoption, strategic acquisitions and high-profile commercial partnerships, including agreements with Sports Illustrated and NFL Alumni and the acquisition of API Media. The company also noted a previously announced $150 million strategic investment from Scilex Holding Company as it continues scaling its data monetization, credentialing and real-world asset tokenization platform.

About Datavault AI

Datavault AI(TM) (Nasdaq: DVLT) leads AI-driven data experiences, valuation, and monetization in the Web 3.0 environment. The Company's cloud-based platform delivers comprehensive solutions through its collaborative Acoustic Science and Data Science Divisions. Datavault AI's Acoustic Science Division includes WiSA(R), ADIO(R), and Sumerian(R) patented technologies for spatial and multichannel wireless HD sound. The Data Science Division harnesses Web 3.0 and high-performance computing for experiential data perception, valuation, and secure monetization across industries including sports & entertainment, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, and energy. The Information Data Exchange(R) (IDE) enables Digital Twins and secure NIL licensing, fostering responsible AI with integrity. Datavault AI's customizable technology suite offers AI/ML automation, third-party integration, analytics, marketing automation, and advertising monitoring. Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Learn more at .

