Investornewsbreaks Linkers Industries Limited (NASDAQ: LNKS) Regains Compliance With Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Linkers Industries Limited (NASDAQ: LNKS) announced that on Feb. 27, 2026, it received a notification letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC confirming the company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). Nasdaq determined that Linkers maintained a closing bid price of at least $1.00 per ordinary share from Jan. 29, 2026, through Feb. 26, 2026, and the listing matter has been closed. The company's Class A ordinary shares continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol“LNKS.”

Linkers Industries Limited is a manufacturer and a supplier of wire/cable harnesses with manufacturing operations in Malaysia and have more than 20 years' experience in the wire/cable harnesses industry. The Company offers customized wire harness for different applications and electrics designs. Our customers are generally global brand name manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) in the home appliances, industrial products and automotive industries that are mainly based in the Asia Pacific Region.

