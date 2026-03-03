MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Fujitsu and BCN Port Innovation Foundation leverage ocean digital twin technology to drive the regeneration of the Port of Barcelona

Kawasaki, Japan and Barcelona, Spain, March 3, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu and BCN Port Innovation Foundation today announced a new agreement between Fujitsu Spain and the BCN Port Innovation Foundation to develop a proof of concept (PoC) for an ocean digital twin at the Port of Barcelona. This pioneering initiative is aimed at the regeneration of the marine environment, the protection of biodiversity and the promotion of the blue economy(1).



Catalina Grimalt, CEO and President, BCN Port Foundation (left) and Ángeles Delgado, President of Fujitsu Technology Solutions S.A. (right) shaking hands after the signing ceremony to kick off the proof of concept.

The project is based on the use of underwater drones combined with artificial intelligence and advanced analytics, capable of capturing high-resolution representations of the seabed. Using this non-destructive sensing approach, the digital twin will make it possible to visualize and quantify biodiversity, calculate biomass based on vegetation cover, and estimate blue carbon(2) associated with marine algae.

This project lays the foundations for the BCN Port Innovation Foundation to have a unified digital platform that centralizes all information on port biodiversity and enables its long-term monitoring.

With this initiative, Fujitsu reinforces its commitment to developing proprietary technology with social and environmental impact, aligned with climate neutrality goals and the protection of marine ecosystems, and consolidates its role as a technology partner in sustainable innovation projects in Spain.

Fujitsu and the BCN Port Innovation Foundation plan to carry out the proof of concept in the Port of Barcelona during 2026.

A new approach to measuring and protecting marine biodiversity

Global marine ecosystems face a severe crisis due to global warming and ocean pollution. The EU is accelerating marine environmental conservation and restoration efforts, notably with the 2024 adoption of the Nature Restoration Law, which mandates marine ecosystem recovery.

By integrating AI-enabled underwater data capture with advanced analytics, the Ocean Digital Twin transforms how marine ecosystems are measured, understood, and utilized. Autonomous surface and underwater vehicles follow optimized survey routes with real-time stabilization control, enabling consistent and repeatable seabed data acquisition and generating high-quality data suitable for AI processing.

Machine learning models convert this data into quantitative environmental intelligence, estimating vegetation coverage, assessing habitat extent, and calculating blue carbon absorption. The technology also provides precise spatial data on seabed conditions, habitat distribution, and species types, creating a strong empirical foundation for the design and evaluation of conservation, restoration, and regeneration projects.

In addition, the system enables continuous monitoring of multiple plant species, making it possible to analyze ecosystem evolution over time and anticipate potential impacts resulting from both climate change and port activity.

Figure: Ocean Digital Twin

Environmental simulation and data-driven decision-making

The platform developed by Fujitsu enables the simulation of“what if” scenarios, helping pre-verification of environmental measures before they are implemented to prioritize investments based on their real impact. Thanks to the creation of a high-fidelity digital model, port authorities can identify priority areas for protection, as well as zones suitable for environmental restoration or rehabilitation.

This simulation capability makes the digital twin a key tool for balancing port activity with the preservation of the natural environment, facilitating the design of more sustainable infrastructure and operations. Following a successful PoC, Fujitsu and BCN Port Innovation Foundation can collaborate to add regeneration and preservation simulation scenarios to the project.

Blue economy, transparency and social engagement

Beyond environmental conservation, the project could open up new opportunities within the blue economy, facilitating the potential development of marine research initiatives, environmental education and scientific outreach activities.

Moreover, the visual and immersive nature of the digital twin enhances transparency and awareness, helping to bring knowledge of the marine environment closer to stakeholders and fostering greater understanding of the importance of protecting coastal ecosystems.

Ángeles Delgado, president of Fujitsu Spain and Portugal, points out:“This project demonstrates how technology can become a true ally of sustainability. The ocean digital twin allows us to transform complex data from the marine environment into actionable information to protect biodiversity, promote blue carbon initiatives, and make evidence-based decisions.”

(1) Blue economy:

Achieving economic growth, job creation, and environmental preservation simultaneously while sustainably utilizing marine resources.

(2) Blue carbon:

Carbon captured by coastal and marine ecosystems through photosynthesis and subsequently stored in seabeds and deep seas.

