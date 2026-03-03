Hypersanté Hosts First Francophone Summit on Longevity and Biohacking in Paris

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A $30 Billion Industry Redefining Preventive Medicine

L'Hypersanté Paris 2026 - Premier sommet francophone sur la longévité et le biohacking, 21-22 mars, H4 Wyndham Paris Saint-Denis Pleyel

The global longevity and anti-senescence therapy market is valued at $30.56 billion in 2025. Projections place it at nearly $79 billion by 2035, a compound annual growth rate of 9.96% sustained over a decade. This growth is not driven by a trend cycle. It reflects a lasting shift in consumer behavior: 58% of global consumers report active interest in biological age management solutions, and 47% of biotechnology companies have integrated cellular rejuvenation technologies into their R&D roadmaps.

France is entering this cycle later than English-speaking markets, but the signals are accumulating. L'Hypersanté is bringing the first French-language public summit entirely dedicated to longevity and biohacking to Paris on March 21 and 22, 2026. The event takes place at the H4 Wyndham Paris Saint-Denis Pleyel Hotel, accessible via Metro Line 14 at Village Olympique.

The "Luxury Longevity" Label Does Not Match What Is Actually Happening

The perception that living longer in better health is reserved for a wealthy minority rests on a small set of extreme examples: Swiss private clinics charging 50,000 euros per protocol, highly personalized medicine programs priced at annual retainers in the United States, or subcutaneous implants used by the most radical end of the California biohacking scene.

These exist. They represent a narrow fraction of a much broader sector, a growing share of which is available at accessible price points. Intermittent fasting costs nothing. Sleep optimization and natural light exposure are free. Cold therapy (cold baths, cryotherapy), breathwork are teachable protocols that do not require expensive equipment. Supplements targeting mitochondrial health or the microbiome are now available in pharmacies at prices comparable to standard vitamins.

What luxury longevity actually sells, in most cases, is precision and follow-up: advanced blood panels, epigenetic age testing, ongoing guidance from specialized physicians. These services carry a high price tag. But the foundational protocols they are built on (nutrition, recovery, stress management, sleep, structured physical activity) are within reach well beyond an elite.

What the Field of Longevity Actually Covers in 2026

The term "biohacking" covers a wide spectrum, often poorly defined in mainstream coverage. It refers to the set of practices aimed at optimizing biological functions through measurable, repeatable interventions: targeted nutrition, supplementation, structured physical training, sleep management, controlled stress exposure (cold, heat, hypoxia), and biological monitoring technologies.

At L'Hypersanté Paris 2026, 35 conferences and 20 hands-on workshops will address the following areas:



Nutrition and microbiome: dietary protocols, fasting, gut health, and their relationship to cellular aging.

Sleep optimization: chronobiology, red light therapy, circadian cycle management, and measurable recovery quality.

Physical therapies: cold baths, breathwork, therapeutic yoga, and oxygen therapy.

Supplements and nootropics: current evidence on the most studied molecules including NAD+, creatine, collagen, and adaptogens.

Monitoring technologies: biological age assessment, blood markers, epigenetic testing, and continuous tracking tools.

Cognitive health and mental performance: management of chronic stress, measurable meditative practices, dream machines, and therapeutic light. Anti-aging strategies and regeneration: advances in regenerative medicine, senolytics, and perspectives on extending healthy lifespan.

The event will bring together approximately 1,000 attendees and 50 exhibiting brands across two days combining expert access, practical demonstrations, and direct networking between practitioners, entrepreneurs, and health professionals.

The Performance Economy: Why High-Output Professionals Invest in Biological Capital

Demand for longevity solutions does not originate primarily from patients. It comes from high-intensity professionals: executives, founders, investors, professional athletes, and content creators whose output is directly tied to their physiological state. Chronic fatigue, cognitive fog, and insufficient recovery after extended mental effort are direct economic costs for these profiles.

This is why longevity has progressively organized itself around a vocabulary of performance rather than disease prevention. The conversation has shifted from avoiding illness to increasing mental clarity, hormonal stability, recovery capacity, and sustained long-term energy. This semantic shift reflects a distinct market: individuals who do not wait to become sick before investing in their biology.

The market is also a B2B market. Companies are increasingly integrating preventive health programs into employee benefits, not only for ethical reasons, but because data on productivity and absenteeism support the return on investment. Health insurers are beginning to model longevity protocols as levers for long-term cost reduction. The numbers behind the trend are not speculative: the global anti-aging market was valued at $60.1 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $88.6 billion by 2033.

L'Hypersanté Paris 2026: Formats and Access

The summit offers three access formats tailored to different profiles.

The Paris Pass provides full access to all conferences and workshops in person across both days. The VIP Pass adds a private Friday dinner with speakers and special guests, access to a dedicated VIP lounge, front-row seating, and a priority networking program between attendees, speakers, and partners. The Online Pass provides live access to all conferences from any device, participation in live Q&A sessions, access to the Longevity Village online, and a one-year membership to the Hypersanté Club.

The existence of an online format carries a specific signal: the organizer is building toward an audience beyond those who can travel to Paris for two weekday sessions. It is also a direct response to the exclusivity critique: knowledge, at minimum, can circulate broadly. Attendees registering at can apply promo code "MAJOR20 for 20% off any pass format at checkout.

Frequently Asked Questions What is biohacking, and how does it differ from conventional medicine?

Biohacking refers to the set of practices aimed at optimizing biological functions through measurable and repeatable interventions: nutrition, sleep, structured exercise, supplementation, exposure to controlled stressors, and monitoring technologies. It does not replace conventional medicine and does not constitute medical treatment. It operates in the space of prevention and optimization, upstream of declared pathology. A qualified health professional should be consulted before making any significant changes to a dietary protocol or supplementation regimen.

Is longevity genuinely accessible outside of premium private clinics?

Substantially, yes. The foundational longevity protocols (sleep management, anti-inflammatory nutrition, regular physical activity, stress management, intermittent fasting) do not require significant financial investment. What carries a high cost is precision follow-up: comprehensive blood panels, epigenetic testing, and personalized medical guidance. These services remain positioned at a premium price point. The knowledge that underlies them is becoming increasingly accessible.

What is the difference between longevity and anti-aging?

Anti-aging typically refers to approaches aimed at slowing or masking the visible signs of aging: cosmetics, aesthetic surgery, topical treatments. Longevity addresses aging as a measurable biological process, acting on internal markers including telomere length, DNA methylation, chronic low-grade inflammation, and mitochondrial health. The objective is not to appear younger, but to extend the duration of healthy functional life.

Who is L'Hypersanté Paris 2026 designed for?

The summit is designed for a broad audience: health professionals exploring advanced preventive approaches, entrepreneurs and executives investing in their biological capital, wellness practitioners, researchers, and anyone seeking to understand the scientific basis of health optimization. It is not restricted to specialists. The 20 hands-on workshops are accessible to participants without prior medical training.

Is the longevity market backed by solid scientific evidence, or primarily by marketing?

Both coexist. Some protocols benefit from extensive, high-quality scientific literature: caloric restriction, physical exercise, sleep management, and certain forms of fasting. Others, such as the use of certain senolytics or anti-aging gene therapies, remain at the experimental stage. The field moves quickly, and commercial claims frequently precede clinical evidence. A summit like L'Hypersanté creates value specifically by assembling experts capable of drawing that distinction for a non-specialized audience.

How can I follow L'Hypersanté Paris 2026 without traveling to Paris?

The Online Pass provides live access to all conferences via computer or phone, with participation in Q&A sessions and access to the Longevity Village online. It includes a one-year membership to the Hypersanté Club, the platform's online community. Full details and registration are available at. Code MAJOR20 gives 20% off any pass format, including the Online Pass.

About L'Hypersanté

L'Hypersanté is a platform dedicated to longevity and health optimization, co-founded by Cüneyt Alkan and Anna Goi. It operates through public events, a digital content platform, a community club, and a marketplace focused on preventive health solutions. L'Hypersanté Paris 2026, scheduled for March 21 and 22 at the H4 Wyndham Paris Saint-Denis Pleyel Hotel, is the first French-language public summit dedicated to longevity and biohacking, bringing together 1,000 attendees, 50 exhibiting brands, 35 conferences, and 20 hands-on workshops. More information at.

H4 Hotel Wyndham Paris Saint-Denis Pleyel - Lieu du sommet L'Hypersanté Paris 2026 sur la longévité, accessible via la ligne 14 du métro

