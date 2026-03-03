403
WORLD SLEEP DAY (13Th March): A More Balanced Conversation About Modern Sleep
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- While modern life is often blamed for dramatically worsening sleep, large-scale data does not show a clear, significant decline in average sleep duration over the past decade [1][2]. At the same time, public engagement with sleep health - including the growth of wearable tracking devices - has increased substantially [3].
Experts emphasise that sleep health is multidimensional, extending beyond duration to include efficiency, timing, regularity, alertness, and perceived quality [4]. Sleep plays a critical role in memory and learning [5], metabolic waste clearance from the brain [6], immune resilience [7], and physiological restoration [8].
Two accessible behavioural approaches may support better sleep outcomes:
1. Strengthening sleep-supportive habits Consistent sleep-wake schedules, managing light and environmental factors, limiting late caffeine intake, and avoiding alcohol close to bedtime are widely supported behavioural strategies for improving sleep quality [4][9].
2. Rethinking evening alcohol consumption While alcohol may reduce time to fall asleep, research shows it disrupts sleep architecture and reduces restorative sleep stages later in the night [9][10].
SENTIA Spirits is a UK-founded functional drinks brand created to offer a thoughtful alternative to alcohol. Developed by a team combining botanical expertise with neuroscientific insight, SENTIA crafts alcohol-free spirits designed to enhance relaxation, sociability and balance without negative effects of alcohol. The range includes SENTIA Gold, Black and Red - each formulated with carefully selected botanical blends to support different mood moments and social settings.
SENTIA GABA Red is formulated with botanicals selected to enhance GABA activity, the brain's natural calming pathway, offering a functional alternative to traditional evening drinks. Professor David Nutt, neuropsychopharmacologist and co-founder of SENTIA, is available for interview to discuss the neuroscience of sleep, alcohol's impact on sleep architecture, and the role of GABA in relaxation and sleep regulation.
References
[1] Robbins R, Quan SF, Barger LK, et al. Trends in objectively measured sleep duration using large-scale sensor data from 2020–2023. Sleep. 2024;48(9):zsaf099.
[2] Bin YS, Marshall NS, Glozier N. Secular trends in adult sleep duration: A systematic review. Sleep Health. 2018;4(5):404–413.
[3] Depner CM, Cheng P, Devine JK, et al. Wearable technologies for sleep assessment: State of the science. Sleep. 2024;47(4):zsad325.
[4] Buysse DJ. Sleep health: Can we define it? Does it matter? Sleep. 2014;37(1):9–17.
[5] Rasch B, Born J. About sleep's role in memory. Physiol Rev. 2013;93(2):681–766.
[6] Xie L, Kang H, Xu Q, et al. Sleep drives metabolite clearance from the adult brain. Science. 2013;342(6156):373–377.
[7] Besedovsky L, Lange T, Haack M. The sleep–immune crosstalk in health and disease. Physiol Rev. 2019;99(3):1325–1380.
[8] Reilly T, Edwards B. Altered sleep-wake cycles and physiological restoration. J Sports Sci. 2007;25(1):1–10.
[9] Ebrahim IO, Shapiro CM, Williams AJ, Fenwick PB. Alcohol and sleep I: Effects on normal sleep. Alcohol Clin Exp Res. 2013;37(4):539–549.
[10] Roehrs T, Roth T. Alcohol's effect on sleep architecture: A systematic review and meta-analysis. Sleep Med Rev. 2024;74:101900.
