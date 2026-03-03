World Cup-Winning Indian Women's Cricket Team Shortlisted For Award

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) The World Cup-winning Indian Women's Cricket Team has been shortlisted for the prestigious Laureus World Team of the Year Award. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday shared the announcement.

First held in 2000, the annual awards honour the greatest and most inspirational sporting achievements of the year.

The nomination follows a landmark year for Indian cricket, highlighted by the team's historic maiden ICC Women's Cricket World Cup triumph in 2025, a defining moment that etched their names in the annals of the sport.

Throughout the tournament, the Indian team displayed exceptional composure and collective resilience, overcoming top-ranked opponents en route to lifting the trophy. The victory marked India's first-ever Women's ODI World Cup title and represented the culmination of years of steady growth, belief, and high-performance excellence in the women's game.

The triumph also reflected the sustained investment and structural development of women's cricket in India over the past decade.

The India Women's Cricket Team features on a distinguished shortlist alongside some of the most accomplished teams in world sport:

* Paris Saint-Germain (Football – France)

* McLaren Formula 1 Team (UK)

* European Ryder Cup Team (Golf – Europe)

* England Women's Football Team (UK)

* Oklahoma City Thunder (Basketball – USA)

The shortlists across categories are determined by votes from more than 1,000 sports media representatives across over 70 countries.

The winners will be announced at a gala ceremony on Monday, 20 April 2026, in Madrid, Spain.

Mithun Manhas, president, BCCI, said,“This nomination is a matter of immense pride for Indian Cricket. Our women's team has demonstrated extraordinary skill, character, and consistency, culminating in a historic ICC Women's Cricket World Cup victory in 2025. To be recognised alongside some of the most celebrated teams in global sport underscores their hard work and the growing stature of women's cricket in India. We wish the team every success at the Laureus Awards and are confident that their achievements have made a compelling case on the world stage.”

Devajit Saikia, secretary, BCCI, added, "The 2025 World Cup triumph was a watershed moment not only for the team but for the entire cricketing ecosystem in our country. This Laureus nomination reflects the global impact of their achievement. The team has inspired a new generation of young girls to take up cricket, and we remain committed to strengthening the foundations and support systems that will sustain this success for years to come. We sincerely hope the team's extraordinary journey over the past year receives the ultimate recognition at the Laureus Awards and adds another proud chapter to India's sporting legacy."