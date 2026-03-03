MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Neoster Global Allocates $5 Million to Accelerate AI Infrastructure Integration with Casder Institute of Wealth INC

New York, NY, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neoster Global, a global digital asset infrastructure platform, announced today the expansion of its long-standing strategic collaboration with Casder Institute of Wealth INC. Under the newly enhanced partnership framework, Neoster Global will allocate $5 million in dedicated capital to support real-market testing, technical refinement, and phased global rollout of the Casder Vanguard AI 5.0 system.









The cooperation follows the release of Phase 1 performance results for Casder Vanguard AI 5.0 by Casder Institute of Wealth INC. According to disclosed testing data, the system demonstrated advanced trend-detection capabilities, stable strategy execution mechanisms, and adaptive structural modeling in dynamic crypto asset environments. After conducting a comprehensive technical assessment and reviewing the testing framework, Neoster Global decided to further integrate resources to facilitate live-environment validation and infrastructure-level coordination.

$5 Million Allocation to Support Technical Validation and Platform Integration

The designated funding will primarily focus on the following areas:

Establishment of a live testing framework for Casder Vanguard AI 5.0 within the Neoster Global environment

Deep integration with core system architecture and enhanced security auditing procedures

Strategy model retraining, data acquisition, and performance analytics

Development and interface enhancement of AI-enabled automation tools

Joint educational initiatives and global brand collaboration efforts

The allocated funds will be placed under compliance-managed supervision by Neoster Global and will be used exclusively for system validation and technical development purposes. The cooperation does not involve asset management services or constitute financial advisory activities.

AI and Blockchain Convergence Reshaping Digital Infrastructure

Industry analysts widely recognize that the integration of artificial intelligence and blockchain architecture is emerging as a defining trend in next-generation digital finance infrastructure. Market research institutions have noted that the competitive edge of modern platforms is increasingly determined by computational efficiency, adaptive modeling capabilities, and automation maturity rather than solely by liquidity metrics.

Observers suggest that deeper collaboration between platform operators and AI research institutions is accelerating the transformation toward intelligent financial systems. The expanded partnership between Neoster Global and Casder Institute of Wealth INC reflects this broader industry evolution toward system-level intelligence and structural innovation.

Advancing the Next Phase of Intelligent Infrastructure Development

Looking ahead, both organizations intend to jointly explore several strategic directions:

AI-based strategy modeling and automated recommendation engines

Blockchain-enabled transparency frameworks and dynamic risk monitoring

Automated execution engines adaptable across multiple market segments

Advanced toolkits tailored for professional and institutional participants

Neoster Global will contribute foundational API interfaces and execution-layer support to ensure stable system verification under real-market conditions. Meanwhile, Casder Institute of Wealth INC will continue refining algorithmic architecture and enhancing strategy frameworks, while collaborating on platform-level optimization and risk management design.

About Neoster Global

Neoster Global is a technology-driven digital asset infrastructure platform committed to security, compliance, and innovation. The company focuses on building scalable, high-stability architecture and intelligent execution systems to deliver institutional-grade digital asset services worldwide.

About Casder Institute of Wealth INC

Casder Institute of Wealth INC is a research organization dedicated to AI-based financial systems development and fintech education. The institute specializes in intelligent modeling frameworks, strategy validation mechanisms, and data-centric decision support systems. Its flagship system, Casder Vanguard AI, has undergone multiple technical iterations and is progressing toward broader real-environment validation.

CONTACT: Mabel Rylee

Casder Institute of Wealth

