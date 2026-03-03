403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EVERGLOW Releases 4Th Mini Album, CODE
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Korean girl group EVERGLOW has released their 4th mini album, CODE, ahead of their upcoming world tour, RE:CODE. The release of CODE is their first album as four members and under their new management company CHXXTA COMPANY.
“Our new album, CODE, opens a new chapter for EVERGLOW, and presents a narrative that progresses from 'awakening' to 'focus,' 'decoding,' and ultimately to 'connection' through four tracks.” - SIHYEON, member of EVERGLOW
CODE has four total tracks, starting with the intro instrumental track,“BREAKOUT,” that sets the tone of the album, with the music itself signaling a new beginning and a leap into the future. The second track,“FOCUS,” portrays the moment in which all senses converge at once on oneself, and its heightened state of concentration transitions directly into the title track“CODE,” creating a pivotal turning point in the album's narrative to break existing logic and algorithms set in place to amplify feelings of liberation and natural instincts flowing through and beyond control.“CODE” serves as the central axis of the album, most clearly expressing the universe lore and message EVERGLOW has chosen. The album closes out with“Can't Be Broken”, with lyrics written by the EVERGLOW members in order to deliver a sincere and heartfelt message to their fans. It's a song with an alternative rock band sound as a base with pop-driven melodies representing the bond between EVERGLOW and their fandom, FOREVER, as they illuminate one another through countless challenges.
“This album most clearly delivers the sound and message we personally chose, and we hope it stays with you for a long time too.” - ONDA, member of EVERGLOW
EVERGLOW is set to embark on their world tour, RE:CODE, which starts in Seoul on March 21st for back-to-back performances, and then continues on to seven cities across North America from April 17th to May 8th. After visiting North America, the group will also meet fans in Latin America and Europe, in cities including Mexico City, Buenos Aires, Sao Paulo, Milan, Munich, Budapest, Berlin, Warsaw, Amsterdam, Paris, and London. It's possible that additional stops may be added for this tour based on fans' reactions and schedules. Information regarding this will be updated in the future.
ABOUT EVERGLOW
EVERGLOW is a four-member K-pop girl group under CHXXTA COMPANY. The members include E:U, SIHYEON, ONDA, and AISHA. The members made their official debut in March 2019, and only six months after their debut, EVERGLOW took first place on SBS funE's music program The Show with“Adios,” which is the title track of their second single album, HUSH. EVERGLOW was nominated for Artist of the Year and Best New Female Artist at the Mnet Asian Music Awards, Top Artist at the Genie Music Awards, and New Artist of the Year (Album) at the Gaon Chart Music Awards, all in their debut year. They won the Best Music Video Award at the 2021 Asia Artist Awards for“First” and the Post Generation Award at the 2022 Hanteo Music Awards.
As of September 2025, EVERGLOW was rebranded as a quartet and signed with CHXXTA COMPANY.
“Our new album, CODE, opens a new chapter for EVERGLOW, and presents a narrative that progresses from 'awakening' to 'focus,' 'decoding,' and ultimately to 'connection' through four tracks.” - SIHYEON, member of EVERGLOW
CODE has four total tracks, starting with the intro instrumental track,“BREAKOUT,” that sets the tone of the album, with the music itself signaling a new beginning and a leap into the future. The second track,“FOCUS,” portrays the moment in which all senses converge at once on oneself, and its heightened state of concentration transitions directly into the title track“CODE,” creating a pivotal turning point in the album's narrative to break existing logic and algorithms set in place to amplify feelings of liberation and natural instincts flowing through and beyond control.“CODE” serves as the central axis of the album, most clearly expressing the universe lore and message EVERGLOW has chosen. The album closes out with“Can't Be Broken”, with lyrics written by the EVERGLOW members in order to deliver a sincere and heartfelt message to their fans. It's a song with an alternative rock band sound as a base with pop-driven melodies representing the bond between EVERGLOW and their fandom, FOREVER, as they illuminate one another through countless challenges.
“This album most clearly delivers the sound and message we personally chose, and we hope it stays with you for a long time too.” - ONDA, member of EVERGLOW
EVERGLOW is set to embark on their world tour, RE:CODE, which starts in Seoul on March 21st for back-to-back performances, and then continues on to seven cities across North America from April 17th to May 8th. After visiting North America, the group will also meet fans in Latin America and Europe, in cities including Mexico City, Buenos Aires, Sao Paulo, Milan, Munich, Budapest, Berlin, Warsaw, Amsterdam, Paris, and London. It's possible that additional stops may be added for this tour based on fans' reactions and schedules. Information regarding this will be updated in the future.
ABOUT EVERGLOW
EVERGLOW is a four-member K-pop girl group under CHXXTA COMPANY. The members include E:U, SIHYEON, ONDA, and AISHA. The members made their official debut in March 2019, and only six months after their debut, EVERGLOW took first place on SBS funE's music program The Show with“Adios,” which is the title track of their second single album, HUSH. EVERGLOW was nominated for Artist of the Year and Best New Female Artist at the Mnet Asian Music Awards, Top Artist at the Genie Music Awards, and New Artist of the Year (Album) at the Gaon Chart Music Awards, all in their debut year. They won the Best Music Video Award at the 2021 Asia Artist Awards for“First” and the Post Generation Award at the 2022 Hanteo Music Awards.
As of September 2025, EVERGLOW was rebranded as a quartet and signed with CHXXTA COMPANY.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment