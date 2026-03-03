New Routes, New Recognition, New Rhythm: What's Next For The Bahamas This March

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Island Focus: Cat Island

Nassau, The Bahamas, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With spring on the horizon, The Bahamas continues to shine as a destination defined by accessibility and acclaim. Fresh nominations, top travel rankings, and expanded routes from key U.S. gateways make getting to paradise easier than ever. As the days grow longer, travelers are invited to reset their rhythm and rediscover the beauty, culture, and ease of island life.

This season, trade lingering chill for turquoise waters and discover what's new – and newly celebrated – across The Bahamas.

More Ways to Reach Paradise: Expanded Air Connectivity & New Routes



American Airlines Connects Miami to Bimini

The Bahamas & Tropic Ocean Airways Introduce“Bahamas in a Day” Bimini Experience Breeze Airways: Tampa to Nassau Starting 11 June - Beginning on 11 June, Breeze Airways will operate a nonstop service from Tampa to Nassau just in time for summer travel. The premium leisure carrier's expansion enhances seasonal access from Florida's Gulf Coast, with introductory one-way fares starting at $99, offering travelers an affordable and convenient gateway to the destination's capital.

Awards & Accolades

Recognized by leading travel authorities and industry experts, The Bahamas continues to stand out on the global stage. Recent nominations and wins highlight the destination's strength across golf, family travel, beaches, culinary experiences, and more, underscoring the destination's continued leadership across every segment of Caribbean travel.



World Golf Awards – Caribbean's Best Golf Destination 2026 (Nominee)

The Bahamas has been nominated for Caribbean's Best Golf Destination 2026 by the World Golf Awards. Now in its 13th year, the program honors excellence in golf tourism worldwide. Voting is open now to both industry professionals and consumers through October 1, 2026.

U.S. News & World Report – #2 Best Family Vacation in the Caribbean & #4 Best Beaches in the World (2026)

In the 2026 Best Vacations rankings by U.S. News & World Report, The Bahamas secured the #2 spot for Best Family Vacations in the Caribbean and ranked #4 for Best Beaches in the World, marking the second consecutive year the destination has placed among the top five beaches worldwide. These distinctions reflect the breadth of experiences available across the archipelago's 700 islands and cays, from calm, swimmable waters to immersive marine encounters and world-renowned stretches of sand.

Caribbean Journal – 2025 Caribbean Travel Awards (Multiple Honours)

At the 12th annual Caribbean Travel Awards presented by The Caribbean Journal, The Bahamas and its partners earned top recognition across several prestigious categories, including:



Caribbean Culinary Hotel of the Year – Graycliff Hotel, NassauCaribbean Dive Resort of the Year – Cape Eleuthera



Caribbean Culinary Destination of the Year – Nassau Paradise Island



Event Destination of the Year – Nassau Paradise Island



Caribbean Residential Resort of the Year – Goldwynn Resort and Residences, Nassau Caribbean Bar of the Year – Jon Batiste's Jazz Club at Baha Mar

Recent & Upcoming Events



South Beach Wine & Food Festival (19-22 February) – The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation was proud to serve as the Platinum Partner of the 25th annual South Beach Wine & Food Festival, further strengthening ties between South Florida and the islands. As presenting sponsor of FoodieCon®, the archipelago hosted immersive cultural and culinary activations, including a vibrant Bahamian-themed presence at the Grand Tasting Village and the festival's first-ever international destination experience, successfully executed through a 25-minute seaplane journey to the Bahamian island of Bimini. The partnership positioned The Bahamas at the intersection of food, travel, and digital storytelling, reinforcing the destination's culinary credentials while showcasing its seamless accessibility just 50 miles off Florida's coast.

Nassau Wine and Food Festival (11-15 March) – Mid-March brings five days of culinary excellence to Atlantis Paradise Island. From paella on the beach and champagne tastings to cocktail clinics and island food tours, travelers are invited to indulge in a week of world-class culinary events alongside global culinary icons. This landmark festival brings together award-winning chefs, premier wine and spirits brands and electrifying live performances, all in support of the Atlantis Blue Project Foundation. It's the largest culinary celebration in The Bahamas, and an experience not to be missed.

20th Annual Bahamian Music and Heritage Festival: (13-14 March) Under the theme,“Celebrating our past, embracing our future”, this year's festival marks two decades of honoring the vibrant culture, music and traditions of The Bahamas, offering an immersive experience that highlights the spirit of Bahamian heritage. The two-day festival is scheduled to take place in George Town, Exuma, at the Regatta Park and will feature a mixture of cultural activities, educational sessions, and concerts, making it a must-attend event for locals and tourists alike.

7th Annual Mutton Festival (20-21 March) - Long Island is renowned throughout The Bahamas for its rich culinary tradition of mutton, making it the perfect home for this flavorful and authentic island festival. Head to the Cultural Site in Salt Pond for a vibrant celebration of Bahamian flavor and culture. Enjoy signature mutton dishes and local cuisine, the exciting Young Chef Competition, celebrity chef demonstrations, mixology experiences, live entertainment, cultural performances, Battle of the Bands, plus a Petting Zoo, Kids Zone, and an authentically Bahamian Craft Centre & Farmers Market. A true island experience you won't want to miss! 3rd Annual Sea Spray Billfish Tournament (22-25 April) – In late April, world-class fishing meets island celebration in the waters off Elbow Cay, where anglers go head-to-head targeting blue marlin, white marlin, spearfish, and sailfish. Hosted at Sea Spray Resort & Marina, the weekend features exclusive kick-off and awards parties with great food, drinks, and live music-plus the chance to support a meaningful cause benefiting the Abaco Dog Shelter.

Promotions and Offers

For a complete list of deals and discounted packages in The Bahamas, visit .



Graycliff Hotel – Honeymoon Special: Celebrate newlywed bliss in timeless elegance at Graycliff Hotel, where couples are welcomed with signature five-star hospitality. The Honeymoon Special treats guests to a bottle of Champagne, a specially selected gift, and a complimentary upgrade to the next room category. Just steps from the historic heart of Nassau, this intimate retreat blends old-world charm with refined culinary and wine experiences, creating a romantic setting for the first chapter of married life. Honeymooners must stay a minimum of two nights and present a marriage certificate dated within 12 months of travel.

Rosewood Baha Mar – Suite Sojourn: Book a minimum of four nights at Rosewood Baha Mar and enjoy up to 30% off select suites, complete with dedicated butler service, a welcome drink, garment pressing, and poolside cabana or daybed Credit up to $300 per stay. Sumptuous suites, luxurious amenities, and curated dining experiences create the perfect romantic retreat for couples seeking elegance, comfort, and unforgettable memories in paradise. The Cove Eleuthera – Rest & Radiance: Illuminate your escape to Eleuthera with The Cove Eleuthera's Rest & Radiance package, designed for couples seeking relaxation with a touch of indulgence. This three-night stay sets the stage for reconnection and effortless romance. Highlights include a private floating sea lounge experience for two, a sunset cruise with bubbles and a freshly prepared grazing basket, and the choice to enjoy breakfast in bed or dine alfresco with a daily breakfast credit for two. From golden-hour sails to serene seaside mornings, guests are invited to slow down and enjoy island time.

Cat Island is quiet and unassuming, but it has plenty of treasures to offer. It's anchored by Mt. Alvernia, The Bahamas' highest point, which sits 206 feet above sea level. Mt. Alvernia is home to The Hermitage, a medieval stone monastery built in 1939 that sits atop the mountain. The island is famously known as the birthplace of the indigenous Bahamian music genre Rake 'N' Scrape. Its signature sound comes from a handsaw (raked or scraped with a metal tool such as a screwdriver), a goat-skin drum, and an accordion. Considered the heart and soul of Bahamian music, Rake 'N' Scrape is a highlight at cultural events and festivals, most notably the Annual Cat Island Rake 'N' Scrape Festival, held in Arthur's Town over Labour Day weekend.

Cat Island has an untouched landscape and is perfect for diving, kiteboarding and meandering along miles of rolling hills. The island is also home to nature trails, an eight-mile pink sand beach, unique historic offerings and The Healing Hole salt pond renowned for its healing properties. Those looking to relax can visit Cat Island's Rollezz Beach, the longest continuous stretch of beach on the island. The luxurious white sand and sparkling blue ocean are so enticing, they seem to call out for you to jump into the water.

Don't miss out on the unforgettable experiences and unbeatable deals that The Bahamas has to offer. For complete event details, flight schedules and current offers, visit .

About The Bahamas:

The Bahamas has over 700 islands and cays, as well as 16 unique island destinations. Located only 50 miles off the coast of Florida, it offers a quick and easy way for travelers to escape their everyday. The island nation also boasts world-class fishing, diving, boating and thousands of miles of the Earth's most spectacular beaches for families, couples and adventurers to explore. See why It's Better in The Bahamas at or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram.

Attachments



Mt Alvernia Rake 'N' Scrape

CONTACT: Rissie Demeritte The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism... Bahamas USA FINN Bahamas...