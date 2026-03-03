Anoto Group AB Enters Into A Secured Convertible Loan Agreement Providing Up To USD 1.49 Million In New Funds To Accelerate Growth Strategy.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Anoto Group AB (publ) (“Anoto” or the“Company”), listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: ANOT), announces the closing of a secured convertible loan transaction that strengthens the Company's capital structure by combining new funding with the consolidation of existing convertible debt into a single financing framework.

The transaction provides for up to USD 1.49 million in new capital, with USD 0.9 million disbursed at closing. The agreement allows the capacity for additional subscriptions, which may be accepted in subsequent closings over the coming two months, subject to the terms of the agreement. In addition, all amounts outstanding under the USD 2.4 million convertible loan announced in October 2025 have been set-off into this new agreement.

The structure also enables directors and employees to participate through the set-off of accrued remuneration, supporting liquidity management and long-term alignment. Overall, the transaction represents a measured increase in available capital while simplifying and extending the Company's existing financing arrangements.

The transaction reflects continued support from Anoto's existing shareholders, together with substantial capital from new investors, expanding the Company's funding base. These additional funds enhance financial flexibility as the Company executes its product roadmap, strengthens enterprise relationships, and expands distribution across key markets.

The convertible loan bears interest at eight (8) per cent per annum and matures on 1 October, 2027, unless converted or repaid earlier in accordance with its terms. The Company retains the right to prepay the loan at any time prior to maturity without penalty.

Lenders are entitled to convert outstanding principal together with accrued and unpaid interest into newly issued ordinary shares in Anoto at a conversion price of SEK 0.06 per share, subject to customary adjustments and applying a fixed SEK/USD exchange rate of 9.05.

In addition, the loan will be mandatorily converted at the same conversion price upon the completion of a qualified equity financing of at least USD 3 million equivalent, at a subscription price of at least SEK 0.12. Conversion is subject to applicable corporate and shareholder approvals and will be carried out in accordance with the Swedish Companies Act. If necessary to enable issuance at the conversion price, the Company may propose a reduction of the quota value of the share.

The loan is secured by customary security arrangements, including a first-ranking floating charge over designated group assets, and contains standard covenants consistent with market practice, including negative pledge and indebtedness restrictions.

Chairman Kevin Adeson commented:

“This financing demonstrates tangible support from long-term investors who recognize the momentum we are building. With a clear strategy, strengthened leadership focus, and an exciting pipeline of commercial opportunities, we believe Anoto is entering a new phase of disciplined growth. This convertible aligns our investors with the value creation we are targeting.”

About Anoto Group

Anoto Group AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: ANOT) is a publicly held Swedish technology company and the original inventor of digital pen and dot pattern technology. Anoto develops intelligent pens, paper, and software that seamlessly bridge handwritten input and the digital world. Its core business lines include 'inq' and 'Livescribe' retail products as well as enterprise workflow solutions. Anoto's smartpens are used globally by students, professionals, and organizations to enhance productivity, creativity, and data capture. With a sharpened focus on innovation, strategic partnerships, and scalable growth, Anoto is advancing the next generation of intelligent writing solutions.

