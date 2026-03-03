$HAREHOLDER ALERT: The M&A Class Action Firm Is Investigating The Merger-THR, PEN, BCO, And ALGT

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Class Action Attorney Juan Monteverde with Monteverde & Associates PC (the“M&A Class Action Firm”), has recovered millions of dollars for shareholders and is recognized as a Top 50 Firm in the 2025 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. We are headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City and are investigating

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: THR ) related to its sale to CECO Environmental Corp. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Thermon shareholders may elect to receive, for each share of Thermon common stock, either: (i) $10.00 in cash and 0.6840 shares of CECO common stock, (ii) $63.89 in cash per share, or (iii) 0.8110 shares of CECO common stock per share.



Click here for more information . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN ) related to its sale to Boston Scientific Corporation. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Penumbra shareholders are expected to receive 3.8721 shares of Boston Scientific common stock or $374.00 in cash for each share of Penumbra common stock.



Click here for more information . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

The Brink's Company (NYSE: BCO ) related to its merger with NCR Atleos Corporation. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, NCR Atleos shareholders are expected to receive (i) $30.00 per share in cash and (ii) 0.1574 shares of Brink's common stock per common share of NCR Atleos.



Click here for more information . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT ) related to its merger with Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Allegiant shareholders will own approximately 67% of the combined company.



Click here for more info . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

NOT ALL LAW FIRMS ARE THE SAME. Before you hire a law firm, you should talk to a lawyer and ask:

Do you file class actions and go to Court?When was the last time you recovered money for shareholders?What cases did you recover money in and how much?

About Monteverde & Associates PC

Our firm litigates and has recovered money for shareholders...and we do it from our offices in the Empire State Building. We are a national class action securities firm with a successful track record in trial and appellate courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court.

No company, director or officer is above the law. If you own common stock in the above listed company and have concerns or wish to obtain additional information free of charge, please visit our website...

Contact:

Juan Monteverde, Esq.

MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC

The Empire State Building

350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4740

New York, NY 10118

United States of America

...

Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2026 Monteverde & Associates PC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC ( ). Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.