Planisware - Monthly Information Relating To The Total Number Of Shares And Voting Rights Making-Up The Share Capital - February 2026
|Date
| Total number
of shares
Nombre total d'actions composant le capital
| Number of theorical
voting rights
Nombre de droits
de vote théoriques
| Number of effective
voting rights*
Nombre de droits
de vote effectifs*
|28/02/2026
|70,257,726
|70,257,726
|69,756,171
*Treasury shares excluded / Actions auto-détenues exclues
