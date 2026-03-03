VINCI: Disclosure Of Transactions In On Shares From February 23Rd To February 27Th,2026

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from February 23 rd to February 27 th ,2026

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from February 23rd to February 27th,2026:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market