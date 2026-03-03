Revi Emerges From Stealth With AI-Native Infrastructure Challenging Fragmented Restaurant Tech Model

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- As independent restaurants face permanent margin compression driven by labor inflation, commission-heavy marketplaces, and fragmented software stacks, Revi today emerged from stealth with a bold thesis: the restaurant industry does not have a demand problem - it has an economic infrastructure problem. Built as an AI-native operating system from day one, Revi consolidates the core digital and operational functions of a restaurant into a unified intelligence layer designed to lower breakeven points and expand margins.

Revi launches nationwide with thousands of restaurant brands across the United States and Latin America and reports measurable operator traction. On average, restaurants using Revi see a 25% lift in order value, with 58% of guests accepting personalized AI-driven upsell recommendations. The company also reports that operators save an average of $50,000 annually per location in labor costs through automation and streamlined workflows, while consolidating multiple disconnected tools into a single system that reduces software spend and operational complexity.

“Fragmented SaaS stacks were built for a world where intelligence was scarce,” said Eugene Johnson, Founder and CEO of Revi.“Today, intelligence is abundant. When AI becomes the operating layer, redundant software becomes economically inefficient. Technology should lower a restaurant's breakeven point - not raise it.”

Unlike legacy restaurant technology platforms that monetize through modular subscriptions and commission layers, Revi was architected as an AI-native infrastructure platform that integrates websites, branded mobile apps, ordering, loyalty, reporting, marketing automation, and voice AI into a single operating system. Restaurant owners using Revi pay zero commissions and retain 100 percent access to their customer data. The platform converts 92 percent of guests into identifiable data profiles, enabling operators to build deeper relationships and drive a reported 2.7x annual increase in returning customers. Platform adoption currently stands at 97 percent among onboarded locations.

Revi has raised $30 million to date at the parent level to support product development and expansion. The company positions its capital backing as fuel for infrastructure transformation rather than a growth-at-all-costs strategy.“We didn't build Revi to be another tool,” Johnson said.“We built it because we saw operators drowning in disconnected systems that were extracting value instead of creating it.”

Revi launches alongside a diverse group of independent and multi-location operators, including Clutch City Cluckers, Talkin' Tacos, Tycoon Kitchen, Arsenio's Mexican Food, and Grindhead Coffee. These brands span fast-growing regional concepts, neighborhood staples, and emerging multi-state operators serving loyal, high-volume customer bases. From fast-casual taco shops and chicken concepts to coffee operators and urban restaurant destinations, these partners represent the type of entrepreneurial, operator-led businesses navigating rising labor costs, commission-heavy marketplaces, and increasingly complex digital demands.

Johnson describes Revi's philosophy as“Good AI” - technology that reduces complexity, lowers cost, and increases human capacity rather than replacing it.“Independent restaurants are trapped between rising labor costs and rising tech costs,” he said.“If AI is going to define the next decade of restaurant operations, it has to strengthen operators instead of extracting from them.”

The company will publicly unveil its broader infrastructure roadmap during a national webinar on March 23, outlining its long-term vision for AI-native restaurant systems and unified data ownership.

About Revi

Revi is an AI-native operating system built for independent restaurants and regional chains. The platform consolidates websites, mobile apps, ordering, marketing, loyalty, reporting, and voice AI into a unified intelligence layer designed to reduce operational complexity, lower breakeven points, and expand profitability. Learn more at .