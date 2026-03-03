Botox Scandal Hits Oman's Camel Beauty Festival

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

In a shocking twist at a traditional camel beauty festival in Oman, nearly 20 camels were disqualified after veterinarians discovered they had received Botox injections, fillers, and other cosmetic enhancements to artificially improve their looks, AzerNEWS reports citing the foreign media.

The festival, which celebrates the region's cultural heritage and the prestige of camel breeding, enforces strict rules forbidding any artificial alterations to the animals.

The controversy erupted after judges noticed some camels had unusually enhanced features, prompting veterinary checks.

The inspections confirmed that the camels had been subjected to prohibited cosmetic procedures, leading to immediate disqualification.

The treatments reportedly included Botox injected into facial muscles to soften features, hyaluronic acid injections to plump lips, dermal fillers and silicone to reshape noses, and hormone injections to enhance muscle tone

Organizers emphasized that maintaining fairness and protecting animal welfare are top priorities of the festival.

The festival continued, placing a spotlight on camels that fully comply with the rules and display natural beauty.

Cosmetic enhancements have occasionally disrupted camel competitions in the Gulf region before, but the unprecedented number of disqualifications this year has captured international attention.