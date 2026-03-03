Nightdragon, Silicon Valley Defense Group Partner To Bridge Innovation, Capital, And National Security

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) San Francisco, CA / Washington D.C., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NightDragon, a leading investment and advisory firm focused on cybersecurity, national security and safety, today announced a strategic partnership with Silicon Valley Defense Group (SVDG), a leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening national security by connecting technology innovation, capital, and government.

The partnership reflects a shared belief that today's geopolitical and risk environment requires closer alignment between innovation ecosystems, institutional capital, and public-sector leadership. As cyber and defense domains continue to converge, effective national security outcomes increasingly depend on collaboration among operators, technologists, investors, and policymakers.

Founded in Silicon Valley, SVDG was established in response to the growing gap between traditional defense engagement and acquisition models and the pace of modern technological innovation. Now operating as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with a strong presence in Washington, D.C., SVDG has built a cross-sector ecosystem spanning government, venture capital, and industry. Its network includes organizations such as Lockheed Martin, Palantir, Anduril Industries, and other established and emerging defense innovators, positioning SVDG as a trusted convener at the intersection of national security priorities and advanced technology.

NightDragon, headquartered in Silicon Valley and led by experienced operators, brings deep roots in the innovation ecosystem and longstanding relationships across cybersecurity, technology, global investment, and government. SVDG has already engaged with several NightDragon portfolio companies, including Dataminr, Saronic, Epirus, Forterra, and Horizon3, many of which have also been recognized in SVDG's annual NatSec100 report highlighting leading venture- and private-equity-backed defense and dual-use technology companies.

Through the partnership, NightDragon and SVDG will leverage their combined networks and resources to support entrepreneurs and portfolio companies developing critical cyber, defense, and dual-use technologies, helping accelerate innovation and strengthen resilience across the national security landscape. They will also host joint events, convenings, and thought leadership initiatives, including around the NatSec100, designed to elevate awareness of national security priorities, highlight emerging technologies, and strengthen public-private collaboration.

“As global risk continues to rise, it has never been more important to bridge the gap between Washington, D.C. and Silicon Valley to advance national security, defense, and critical infrastructure,” said Dave DeWalt, Founder and CEO of NightDragon.“By combining NightDragon's cyber expertise, investment platform, and operator perspective with SVDG's ecosystem under this partnership, we can help close the distance between innovation, capital, and the institutions responsible for protecting our democracies.”

As part of the collaboration, NightDragon and SVDG will work together to:



Strengthen collaboration between government, industry, and investors

Elevate the role of cyber, AI, and dual-use technologies in defense modernization

Accelerate the transition of emerging technologies into operational use

Build momentum through shared events and content Support a more resilient, responsive, and innovation-driven defense industrial base

“To effectively address today's national security challenges, the defense community must remain deeply connected to the technology ecosystems driving innovation,” said James Cross, Co-founder and Board Member at Silicon Valley Defense Group and Co-Head of Private Investing at Franklin Templeton.“NightDragon brings a unique combination of cyber and defense leadership, investment insight, and operator credibility that complements SVDG's mission to align people, capital, and ideas in service of national and allied security.”

"When partners unite around a shared mission to advance autonomous systems and other innovations in defense and national security, it creates powerful momentum,” said Josh Araujo, CEO of Forterra. "As a NightDragon portfolio company and a newer SVDG Industry Council member, we look forward to the real-world impact this partnership will deliver for our national security and defense communities.” Forterra, a leader in integrated autonomous systems for defense, is a NightDragon portfolio company. The company has been recognized as a“Rising Star” by SVDG and has appeared multiple times on its NatSec100 list.”

About NightDragon

NightDragon is an investment and advisory firm focused on growth and late-stage investments within the SecureTech industry, including cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy technologies. Its platform and vast industry network provide unparalleled threat insights, deal flow, market leverage and operating expertise to drive portfolio company growth and increase shareholder value. Founded by Dave DeWalt, the NightDragon team has more than 25 years of operational and market expertise leading technology companies such as Documentum, EMC, Siebel Systems (Oracle), McAfee, Mandiant, Avast and FireEye. Read more about NightDragon at .

About the Silicon Valley Defense Group (SVDG)

The Silicon Valley Defense Group (SVDG) is a non-profit organization dedicated to accelerating national security innovation by bridging the gap between emerging technology, private capital, and the U.S. government. SVDG convenes industry, policymakers, and mission stakeholders to foster collaboration, surface new pathways for fielding critical technology, and support a resilient, distributed, and modern defense industrial base. From policy dinners and executive roundtables to research reports and initiatives like the NatSec100, SVDG operates at the intersection of innovation and national defense-driving impact where it's needed most. Learn more at .

