Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Becomes Reliable Gas Supplier To Europe, Minister Says

Azerbaijan Becomes Reliable Gas Supplier To Europe, Minister Says


2026-03-03 09:12:38
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Azerbaijan is a reliable gas supplier to Europe, and the cooperation will be expanded in the future, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said at a press conference within the framework of the 12th meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministers and the 4th meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council Ministers held in Baku today, Tren d reports.

Will be updated

MENAFN03032026000187011040ID1110812225



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search