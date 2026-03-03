Tiara Yachts Adds 46 LS To Its Luxury Sport Series

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vessel to debut at the Palm Beach International Boat Show in March

HOLLAND, Mich., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiara Yachts, a family-owned manufacturer of American-made luxury watercrafts, announced today the addition of the 46 LS to its portfolio of Luxury Sport, center console style vessels. The 46 LS is the third new model introduced during the 2026 model year, following the launches of the 39 LS and 39 LE, further expanding Tiara Yachts' diverse fleet of meticulously crafted yachts.

“The 46 LS is a meaningful step forward for Tiara Yachts, and we are thrilled to present it to our customers,” said Tom Slikkers, CEO of Tiara Yachts.“This model embodies our vision for the next generation of Luxury Sport vessels, blending modern performance with our signature craftsmanship. It delivers the strength our owners crave alongside sophisticated, adaptable spaces that make every moment on the water intentional.”

A masterclass in versatility and power, the 46 LS features triple Mercury® 600 V12 Verado outboard engines, joystick piloting and integrated Garmin® Marine navigation systems. The helm offers an intuitive experience with twin Garmin touchscreen displays seamlessly integrated with the EmpirBus digital switching system. For all-weather comfort, the vessel has an enclosed helm area with port and starboard sliding doors and a vertically retracting aft enclosure, creating a fully climate-controlled zone.

At the heart of the vessel, a mid-cockpit galley facilitates effortless entertaining and doubles as a forward-facing bolster while underway. Three unique aft cockpit modules allow owners to tailor their experience for entertaining, seeking adventure or embracing pure relaxation. All modules are enhanced by a portside terrace that opens the boat to the water. A serene retreat awaits below deck, featuring a forward berth, a mid-cabin stateroom, a well-appointed head, expanded prep space and pantry amenities.

“While the 46 LS is designed for versatility to fit any lifestyle, it remains grounded in the unwavering precision our Luxury Sport line is known for,” said Gabe Rose, Design Manager at Tiara Yachts.“We're excited for the market to experience how this dynamic boat adapts to their needs without sacrificing performance.”

The 46 LS will debut at the Palm Beach International Boat Show, March 25-29, 2026. From there, it will be available for sea trials at a VIP event in April. More details can be found on the Tiara Yachts Events Calendar.

About Tiara Yachts

Tiara Yachts, headquartered in Holland, Michigan, is one of the oldest privately held boat manufacturers in the United States. The Tiara Yachts model line includes inboard vessels from 54 to 60 feet in the EX line. Outboard powered Tiara Yachts models range from 34 to 56 feet in three distinct Series: Luxury Sport (LS), Luxury Crossover (LX), and Luxury Express (LE). For more information, please visit tiarayachts.

