Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Bora Pharmaceuticals To Present At The Life Sciences Investor Forum On March 12Th


2026-03-03 08:46:22
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts with an interest in the life sciences sector, to attend live, interactive presentations at VirtualInvestorConferences

TAIPEI, Taiwan, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bora Pharmaceuticals (“Bora”; TWSE: 6472; OTCQX: BORAY), based in [Taipei, Taiwan], a global leader in pharmaceutical manufacturing, today announced that Bobby Sheng, Chairman and CEO, will present live at the Life Sciences Investor Forum hosted by on March 12th, 2026.

DATE: March 12th

TIME: 9:30 AM ET

REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: March 16th & 17th. Schedule 1x1 Meetings here.

The event will be conducted as a live, interactive online forum, offering investors and industry professionals within the life sciences community the opportunity to submit questions to management in real time. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the conference.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at.

Recent Company Highlights

  • Bora will report 2025FY earnings on March 11th, 2026
  • Company signs $250M Five Year Global Manufacturing Contract with GSK
  • Pharma sales operation subsidiary Upsher-Smith to refill pipeline in 2026 to regain growth traction

About Bora Pharmaceuticals

Founded in 2007, Bora Pharmaceuticals (“Bora” or“the Company”, 6472 and is a leading pharmaceutical services company with a vision and goal of“Contributing to Better Health All Over the World”. Operating under a "Dual Engine" model that integrates CDMO and commercial expertise, we empower pharmaceutical and biotech partners to optimize product development, accelerate launches, and scale supply to meet global patient needs. At the same time, we actively broaden R&D and sales infrastructure, focusing on niche and rare disease markets to improve patients' quality of life.

By investing in talent, infrastructure, and biologics expansion, Bora continues to transform operations and achieve sustainable growth. Committed to making success "certain," Bora sets new standards in the pharmaceutical and CDMO industries.

For more, please visit:

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACT: CONTACTS: Bora Pharmaceuticals Nadiya Chen Sustainable Development, IR/PR Tel: (+886) 2-2790-1555 Ext.9108... Virtual Investor Conferences John M. Viglotti SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access OTC Markets Group (212) 220-2221...

MENAFN03032026004107003653ID1110812048



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search