SBGA Donates To Candlelighters To Support Children Battling Cancer And Their Families

LAS VEGAS, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Small Business Growth Alliance (SBGA) recently donated $10,000 to the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada in an effort to assist families and their children in the fight against cancer. The donation marks another major milestone in SBGA 's annual philanthropic efforts.

Dating back to 1978, the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada has been working tirelessly to uplift the lives of both children and their families affected by cancer in the state of Nevada. The organization focuses primarily on three critical areas of support: the emotional well-being of children, their overall quality of life, and financial assistance for the family. By providing assistance across these areas, Candlelighters allows families to hone in on what matters most: loving their child and focusing on the journey ahead.

Aside from SBGA's core focus of providing small business owners with the resources, support, and financial pathways necessary to grow their entrepreneurial dreams, philanthropy is also core to SBGA's philosophy. The organization believes in both corporate giving and the giving of time and talent from its trusted team members.

“We believe in acting in a socially responsible manner and supporting those in our community who need assistance. Donating to Candlelighters is essential, as many families affected by cancer often don't have the necessary support or financial means. Every bit of support helps, whether small or large,” said Nathan Jurczyk, Vice President at the Small Business Growth Alliance.

Over the years, the Small Business Growth Alliance has contributed over $300,000 worth of donations to causes such as the Make-A-Wish-Foundation®, the local Boys & Girls Club, Doctors Without Borders, the Humane Society, and St. Jude Children's Hospital. They have also assisted the Armed Services YMCA and donated hundreds of Christmas gifts to Nevada organizations that help children in foster care.

Through its donations and other avenues of support, the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada is able to maintain a strong full-time office with professional staffing. Throughout the year, the organization serves approximately 400 families and over 1800 children.

Those looking to get involved with the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada can volunteer or donate through the Candlelighters website.

About Small Business Growth Alliance (SBGA)

Small Business Growth Alliance (SBGA ) is an organization founded by experienced small-business owners dedicated to helping entrepreneurs grow with confidence. With nearly two decades of expertise, SBGA connects businesses with trusted partners and cost-effective solutions that streamline operations, reduce risk, and support long-term success.

