Tamil Nadu Expands Welfare, Adds 37.8 Lakh For ₹2,000 Special Aid

In a significant expansion of the state's welfare umbrella, Tamil Nadu Minister TRB Rajaa announced on Tuesday that the government is widening its financial relief reach to include nearly 37.8 lakh additional beneficiaries with one-time special additional assistance of ₹2,000.

Speaking to ANI, Rajaa announced additional assistance packages for various groups, including social assistance scheme beneficiaries, fishermen, and tea plantation workers. Chief Minister MK Stalin rolled out the packages, benefiting over 1.3 crore people, with 37.8 lakh more added to the list.

Details of Expanded Assistance

"CM has rolled out an assistance package, additional to what they are actually getting via these social assistance schemes, of Rs 2000 - they will get this special additional assistance. Already 1.3 crore people in Tamil Nadu have benefitted from our CM's special assistance. Now, another 37.8 lakh people have been added to this tally. This showcases our leader's constant connect with the people of Tamil Nadu...," he said.

Social assistance of ₹2000 for OAP, physically challenged, and destitute widows. ₹8000 assistance for 1,62,900 fishermen families and ₹2 per kg additional for green leaves in Nilgiris were also announced.

"There are some other parts to this announcement today, 1,62,900 fishermen families have also benefitted. They are now getting Rs 8000 as fishermen's assistance. Our brothers and sisters in the Nilgiris and involved in tea plantation, are now getting an additional Rs 2 per kg for their green leaves...," said Rajaa.

Follow-up to February Aid Distribution

This latest move follows a massive rollout on February 13th, where Chief Minister M.K. Stalin distributed ₹5,000 to needy families across the state. The current announcement aims to "close the gap" for those who felt left out of the initial February surge.

"On 13th February, CM M.K. Stalin rolled out Rs 5000 to every needy family in the state. Those who were covered under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam were given Rs 3000 in advance and they were also given Rs 2000 as summer special relief fund. When that happened, some of those who have been covered under various social assistance schemes like OAP (Old Age Pension) and assistance for the physically challenged and also for people like destitute widows, all reached out to the CM and said that they may also be considered under the scheme," said Rajaa.

CM Confirms Fund Credit and Scheme Extension

Earlier in the day, the Tamil Nadu government credited Rs 2,000 and a monthly pension into the accounts of women and beneficiaries from vulnerable groups, including elderly, widows, elderly transgender individuals, and persons with disabilities, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced.

Disbursement Details by Beneficiary Category

In an X post, MK Stalin announced the extension of the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam (KMUT) scheme for women to vulnerable groups as well.

Under the social security schemes, the state government has provided Rs 3,200 each to 29.29 lakh elderly and widows beneficiaries, Rs 3,500 each to 5.92 lakh persons with disabilities, and Rs 4,000 to 2.58 lakh persons with disabilities receiving caregiver assistance.

MK Stalin wrote, "Special financial aid for those on the margins too. The summer special package of Rs 2,000 provided to women under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam has received widespread acclaim, and alongside that, demands have arisen to extend such special financial aid to the elderly, widows, elderly transgender individuals, and persons with disabilities who live on the fringes of society and are currently receiving the government's monthly pension assistance.

"Today, we have fulfilled the demand they placed with hope! As special relief aid to alleviate hardship, we have credited Rs 2,000 along with the March pension into their bank accounts! Accordingly, to a total of 29 lakhs 29 thousand beneficiaries--including the elderly and widows benefiting under various social security schemes--we have provided Rs 3,200 each; to 5 lakh 92 thousand persons with disabilities, Rs 3,500 each; and to the families of 2 lakh 58 thousand persons with disabilities receiving caregiver assistance, Rs 4,000 each, this morning," the Chief Minister added. (ANI)

