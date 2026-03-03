AI Use Case Analysis Global Research Report 2026: Focus On Genai, Edge AI, Explainable AI (XAI), QML, Large Language Models (Llms), Agentic AI, Reinforcement Learning

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The report highlights opportunities in leveraging AI technologies like GenAI, edge AI, and QML across industries such as healthcare, finance, and manufacturing, emphasizing advancements in robotics and cybersecurity. Startups can exploit AI for operational efficiency, product innovation, and market expansion.

Dublin, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Use Case Analysis: Global Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This report provides an in-depth examination of the current and future landscape of AI applications. Its multi-dimensional analysis addresses both the technological advances driving AI and the many ways these advances are being leveraged across various industries and by emerging businesses.

The report provides an analysis of the latest and emerging AI technologies, such as genAI, edge AI, eXplainable AI (XAI), QML, large language models (LLMs), agentic AI, reinforcement learning, and others (federated AI and neuromorphic computing), and their significance in the evolving AI ecosystem. The report also examines AI adoption and maturity stages across industries, highlighting how organizations progress from experimentation and pilot projects to scaled deployment, operational integration, and value realization

The AI use case analysis by technology, where practical applications of AI are explored across a spectrum of underlying technologies, including robotics, cybersecurity, digital twins, XR, AR, VR, blockchain, IoT, and edge computing, is explained in detail. It presents the problems that AI solves within each technological context, the solutions implemented, and the resulting outcomes

The detailed analysis of AI use cases by industry covers healthcare, finance and banking, logistics, retail and e-commerce, education and edtech, media and entertainment, telecom, oil and gas, automotive, manufacturing, and others (agriculture, aerospace and defense, construction and mining)

It also includes a section on AI use case analysis for startups. It examines how companies are deploying AI for operational efficiency, product innovation, compliance, sales and marketing, and talent management

The study offers a future perspective on AI use cases, analyzing how AI applications will continue to evolve and reshape industries and technologies, emphasizing areas such as robotics and cybersecurity

The report includes:



In-depth analysis of emerging artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and their applications across various industries

Review of the latest AI advances, such as GenAI, edge AI and quantum machine learning (QML), to analyze specific AI use cases across a range of technologies, describing the problems addressed, the solutions offered, and the tangible outcomes

A structured analysis of global AI use cases across key technologies, industries, and organizational contexts

Analysis of AI use cases by technology, including machine learning, computer vision, natural language processing, generative AI, robotics, digital twins, and edge computing

Analysis of AI use cases by industry, covering healthcare, finance, manufacturing, retail, logistics, telecommunications, government, and other sectors

Review of AI use cases among startups, including operational, product development, compliance, sales and marketing, and monetization applications

Insights into emerging AI technologies and their impact on future use case development

Examination of AI adoption patterns, maturity levels, and real-world implementation scenarios Insights into future AI Use Cases in the coming years, considering technological progress and shifting industry demands

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary



Study Goals and Objectives

Scope of Report

Reasons for Doing the Study

Market Summary

Technology-Centric View

Industry-Centric View

Upcoming Trends and Developments Conclusion

Chapter 2 Emerging Technologies in AI



Overview of AI

Types of AI

AI Adoption and Maturity Stages

Emerging Technologies in AI

GenAI

Multimodal AI

Edge AI

XAI

Quantum Machine Learning (QML)

LLMs

Agentic AI

Reinforcement Learning Others

Chapter 3 AI Use Case Analysis by Technologies



Overview

Key Takeaways

Robotics

Applications for AI in Robotics

Use Cases for AI in Robotics

Cybersecurity

Use Cases for AI in Cybersecurity

Digital Twin

Key Applications for AI in Digital Twin

Use Cases for AI in Digital Twin

XR, Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR)

Key Applications for AI in XR, AR and VR

Use Cases for AI in XR, AR and VR

Blockchain

Use Cases for AI in Blockchain

Internet of Things (IoT)

Applications for AI in IoT

Use Cases for AI in IoT

Edge Computing

Use Cases for AI in Edge Computing

Other Technologies Use Cases for AI in Other Technologies

Chapter 4 AI Use Case Analysis by Industries



Overview

Key Takeaways

Healthcare

Use Cases for AI in Healthcare

Finance and Banking

Use Cases for AI in Finance and Banking

Logistics

Use Cases for AI in Logistics

Retail and E-Commerce

Use Cases for AI in Retail and E-Commerce

Education and EdTech

Use Cases for AI in Education and EdTech

Media and Entertainment

Use Cases for AI in Media and Entertainment

Telecommunications

Use Cases for AI in Telecommunication

Oil and Gas

Use Cases for AI in Oil and Gas

Automotive

Use Cases for AI in Automotive

Manufacturing

Use Cases for AI in Manufacturing

Other Industries Use Cases for AI in Other Industries

Chapter 5 AI Use Case Analysis for Startups



Overview

Key Takeaways

Operational Use Cases

Use Case 1: AI-Powered Employee Research and Knowledge Management

Use Case 2: AI-Powered Customer Query Resolution at Urban Company

Use Case 3: AI-Powered Paperwork Reduction for Mobile Dental Clinics atVirtual Dental Care

Product Development and Innovation Use Cases

Use Case 1: AI-Driven Personalization and Inventory Optimization in Fashionat Stitch Fix

Use Case 2: Advancing NLP with OpenAI's GPT Models

Infrastructure and Compliance Use Cases

Use Case 1: AI for Global Climate Pledge Accountability

Use Case 2: AI for Smart Aging Cities in Japan

Sales and Marketing Use Cases

Use Case 1: Hyper-Personalized Outreach at Scale with SuperAGI

Use Case 2: AI-Powered Conversational Intelligence for Sales Coaching

Human Resources (HR) and Talent Management Use Cases

Use Case 1: AI-Driven Recruitment Transformation with JobGet

Use Case 2: AI in Talent Management at CrewBloom Scaling and Go-to-Market Challenges

Chapter 6 Future of AI Use Cases



Evolving AI Use Cases, by Technological Advances

Key Takeaways

Future of AI Use Cases in Robotics

Future of AI Use Cases in Cyber Security

Future of AI Use Cases in XR, AR and VR

Future of AI Use Cases in Blockchain Future of AI Use Cases in Edge Computing

Chapter 7 Appendix

