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The Bank Of Nova Scotia

The Bank Of Nova Scotia


2026-04-02 09:04:31
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:02 AM EST - The Bank of Nova Scotia: Announced today that the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions have approved its normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 15 million of its Common Shares. This represents approximately 1.2 per cent of the 1,231,433,660 Common Shares issued and outstanding as of March 24, 2026. The Bank intends to terminate its existing normal course issuer bid on April 6, 2026 and to establish the New Bid. The Bank of Nova Scotia shares T are trading unchanged at $97.40.

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