403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
The Bank Of Nova Scotia
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:02 AM EST - The Bank of Nova Scotia: Announced today that the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions have approved its normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 15 million of its Common Shares. This represents approximately 1.2 per cent of the 1,231,433,660 Common Shares issued and outstanding as of March 24, 2026. The Bank intends to terminate its existing normal course issuer bid on April 6, 2026 and to establish the New Bid. The Bank of Nova Scotia shares T are trading unchanged at $97.40.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Sky Frontier Foundation Estimates $611M In Sky Ecosystem Gross Revenue For 2026 With $21 Billion USDS Supply
CommentsNo comment