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Caldwell Partners International Inc.

Caldwell Partners International Inc.


2026-04-02 09:04:31
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 08:43 AM EST - Caldwell Partners International Inc.: Today announced the addition of Domenic Falzarano as a Partner in the firm's Consumer Practice. Based in Dubai, Domenic's appointment strengthens Caldwell's capabilities across the consumer, events, entertainment, sports, and tourism sectors in the Middle East. Caldwell Partners International Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.80.

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