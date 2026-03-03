JOYY To Announce Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Financial Results On March 10, 2026
|Event Title:
|JOYY Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call
|Conference ID:
|#10053499
All participants may use the link provided below to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registration, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers, the Direct Event passcode, and a unique PIN by email.PRE-REGISTER LINK:
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at .
The replay will be accessible through March 18, 2026, by dialing the following numbers:
|United States:
|1-855-883-1031
|Singapore:
|800-101-3223
|Hong Kong:
|800-930-639
|Conference ID:
|#10053499
About JOYY Inc.
JOYY is a leading global technology company with a mission to enrich lives through technology. With a diversified product portfolio spanning live streaming, short-form videos, instant messaging, and emerging initiatives such as advertising and smart commerce SaaS, JOYY has transformed into a dynamic ecosystem powered by AI and data intelligence. Headquartered in Singapore and operating across the globe, JOYY empowers creators, merchants, and enterprises worldwide. JOYY's ADSs have been listed on the NASDAQ since November 2012.
Investor Relations Contact
JOYY Inc.
Investor Relations
Email: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
