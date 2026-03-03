US Southern Command Gen. Donovan Visits Ecuador

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The commander of US Southern Command, Marine Gen. Francis L. Donovan, met with President Daniel Noboa and senior Ecuadorian defense officials on March 2 in Quito, Ecuador, to discuss security cooperation and reaffirm the United States' strong commitment to supporting the nation's efforts to confront narco-terrorism and strengthen regional security.

The March 1 – 2 trip to Ecuador was Gen. Donovan's second to the region since assuming command of SOUTHCOM February 5, underscoring Ecuador's status as a key regional partner in the fight against narco-terrorist organisations. The general's first visit to the region was to Venezuela February 18.

During meetings with president Daniel Noboa, minister of defense Giancarlo Loffredo Rendón and Gen. Henry Delgado Salvador, chief of the joint staff, Ecuador Armed Forces, and other government officials, Gen. Donovan expressed gratitude for Ecuador's contributions in combating cartels and narco-trafficking as well as its efforts to strengthen security in the Western Hemisphere.

The leaders discussed continued collaboration to address common threats and explore opportunities to expand the bilateral security partnership.

“Ecuador is one of the United States' strongest partners in disrupting and dismantling Designated Terrorist Organizations in the region,” said Gen. Donovan.“The Ecuadorian people have witnessed firsthand the terror, violence, and corruption that these narco-terrorists inflict on communities across the region.”

“The most effective way to defeat the threat of narco-terrorism is through shared responsibility and collaboration among regional allies and partners. Ecuadorian forces have consistently exemplified this commitment through its actions against narco-terrorists on their streets and in their communities.”

Ecuador is a valued and respected democratic partner with strong and longstanding ties to the US armed forces. Bilateral cooperation continues to grow, with a focus on our shared interests such as security and economic development.

Ecuador's efforts to combat narco-terrorists are critical to its own security and the stability of the region. The US-Ecuador security partnership benefits the Ecuadorian people while making the region - and the United States - safer.

The post US Southern Command Gen. Donovan visits Ecuador appeared first on Caribbean News Global.