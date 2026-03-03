Verdant IMAP Advises Polysmart On A Strategic Equity Raise

Verdant IMAP (“Verdant”) ( ) is pleased to announce that it has advised Polysmart Packaging Group (“Polysmart” or the“Company”), a leading integrated recycled food-grade and non-food-grade recycled plastic manufacturer, on the successful close of a USD 5 million strategic equity investment from an African-focused private equity investor. The transaction provides growth capital to optimise operations, enhance production efficiency, and support Polysmart's expansion into one of Nigeria's most advanced rPET processing platforms, further positioning Polysmart as a globally competitive circular economy platform serving both domestic and international markets.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Ogun State, Nigeria, Polysmart has developed a rapidly scaling recycling and manufacturing platform spanning strategic partnerships across waste collection, sorting, aggregation, and the production of high-quality recycled plastic resins and flakes. The Company operates a state-of-the-art production facility supported by advanced European processing technology and adherence to international quality and environmental standards.

Polysmart is one of the largest suppliers of recycled plastic resins in Nigeria and a key producer food-grade / recycled polyethylene terephthalate (“rPET”) pellets for both domestic and export markets. Its customer base includes leading global beverage, bottling, and manufacturing companies, reflecting strong product quality, operational reliability, and compliance with international sustainability requirements.

The global rPET market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 8.9% through 2032, according to the Persistence Market Research, driven by tightening environmental regulation, mandatory recycled content targets in Europe and other developed markets, and increasing corporate sustainability commitments from multinational brands. As global buyers seek diversified, resilient, and traceable supply chains, scalable rPET producers with consistent quality standards are well positioned to capture long-term structural demand.

Polysmart operates at the intersection of advanced manufacturing and environmental sustainability. By strengthening partnerships across the waste collection ecosystem and converting plastic waste into high-quality resins and flakes, the Company enhances recycled supply chains and supports global brands in achieving recycled content and carbon reduction targets. Its progressively integrated model enhances traceability, product consistency, and supply reliability - key differentiators in international rPET markets.

The equity investment marks an important milestone in Polysmart's institutionalization and growth trajectory. Verdant IMAP acted as exclusive financial advisor to Polysmart on the transaction. This deal reinforces Verdant's commitment to supporting globally relevant, climate-aligned industrial businesses across Africa.

