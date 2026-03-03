First Phase Of Census 2027 To Begin In Telangana On May 11

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, March 3 (IANS) The first phase of Census 2027 will commence across Telangana on May 11 this year with House Listing Operations, a top official said on Tuesday.

Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao, along with Director of Census Operations, Telangana, Bharathi Holikeri, conducted a comprehensive review meeting with District Collectors to assess preparedness and outline detailed modalities for the upcoming Census enumeration process.

Addressing the Collectors, the Chief Secretary stated that Census 2027 will mark a historic milestone as India's first-ever fully digital Census. The entire enumeration exercise will be carried out through a dedicated mobile application, enabling real-time data capture, enhanced accuracy, greater transparency, and faster processing of information.

According to an official release, he informed the Collectors that House Listing Operations (HLO) will begin from May 11 statewide.

In a significant digital initiative, self-enumeration will be launched 15 days prior to HLO, allowing citizens to voluntarily submit their details online through the designated platform. This dual approach is expected to improve efficiency and citizen participation.

The Chief Secretary directed all District Collectors to ensure complete geographical coverage, making it clear that no household, habitation, remote settlement, tribal hamlet, or urban slum should be left out. He emphasized focused attention on inaccessible and vulnerable areas to guarantee inclusive enumeration.

Stressing the importance of capacity building, he underscored the need for structured and high-quality training for enumerators and supervisors. The success of a fully digital Census, he noted, depends on the technological proficiency and preparedness of field-level personnel.

He further instructed officials to strictly adhere to timelines, maintain the highest standards of data quality, ensure transparency in operations, and facilitate seamless technological integration at every stage.

District Collectors were asked to closely monitor preparatory activities and proactively resolve logistical or operational bottlenecks.

Director of Census Operations Bharathi Holikeri presented a detailed overview of the operational framework, explaining the structured training cascade model designed to build capacity from the State level down to field functionaries.

She also elaborated on the deployment of advanced digital systems, including mobile-based applications and backend monitoring mechanisms, to ensure secure and efficient data collection.

She briefed the Collectors on key field-level preparations such as finalization of enumeration blocks, verification of jurisdictional boundaries, ensuring device readiness, and coordinating with local authorities for smooth field operations.