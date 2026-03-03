Expert Shares Advice To Parents On Talking To Children About Conflict

MENAFN - Gulf Times) As global headlines increasingly feature distressing imagery and reports of conflict especially with the ongoing regional tensions, many parents find themselves grappling with how to explain these complex events to their children. Dr Mohamed A Hendaus, MD, FAAP, Professor of Clinical Paediatrics at Qatar University and head of Paediatrics and Neonatology at The View Hospital, shares practical advice for families seeking to provide comfort and clarity during these unsettling times.

“Children often form their own interpretations of challenging situations, and these interpretations can sometimes be more daunting than the reality itself. By first asking questions, you can gain insight into their thoughts and feelings, creating a clearer picture of their understanding. Engaging in active and reflective listening is crucial in this process,” Dr Hendaus told Gulf Times.

Before providing explanations, Dr Hendaus suggests identifying what a child already perceives. He advises holding these talks in a comfortable setting, such as during a family meal, rather than before sleep when anxieties naturally peak.“Instead of rushing to correct or dismiss their views, take the time to acknowledge and reflect on what they share. This approach not only validates their feelings but also fosters a more open and supportive dialogue. If they ask a seemingly extreme question, such as, 'Are we all going to die?', reassure them calmly that this is not the case.”

While honesty is important, he said, the delivery must match the child's developmental stage. He noted that adults serve as emotional barometers:“It's completely normal for you to feel sadness or worry about current events. However, be mindful that children often look to adults for emotional guidance, so it's best to share only what is appropriate and avoid overwhelming them with your own fears. Maintain a calm tone and be aware of your body language, including your expressions.”

Citing that conflict often brings a risk of prejudice, Dr Hendaus emphasises using these moments to build character and compassion:“Conflicts can sometimes breed prejudice and discrimination towards specific groups or nations. When you discuss these topics with your children, focus on compassion rather than labelling others as 'bad' or 'evil.' This is an excellent opportunity to nurture empathy, especially for families who have been forced from their homes.”

“Even conflicts occurring far away can influence attitudes closer to home. Check in with your children to ensure they are not involved in or facing bullying. If they have experienced bullying at school, encourage open communication with you or another trusted adult,” he added.

To counter the weight of negative news, Dr Hendaus recommends showing stories of courage:“It's important for children to see the positive actions people are taking to support each other through kindness and courage. Share uplifting stories, such as first responders helping those in need or young activists advocating for peace.”

He also advises to limit news exposure, saying:“be mindful of how much news your children are exposed to, especially during times filled with distressing headlines and images. Consider turning off the news around younger children. For older ones, use this as an opportunity to discuss their media consumption habits and the reliability of news sources. Additionally, be aware of how you discuss the conflict with other adults when children are present.”

Dr Hendaus advises parents to watch for physical signs of stress, such as headaches or changes in sleep patterns. He said:“Your well-being is crucial for effectively supporting your children. They are likely to pick up on your emotional responses, so demonstrating calmness and control can benefit them.

“If you feel anxious or overwhelmed, take time for self-care and connect with trusted friends or family members. Be intentional about your news consumption; designate specific times to check updates rather than staying connected continuously. Prioritise activities that help you relax and recharge, as this will enable you to be a source of strength for your children.”

regional tensions distressing conflict children