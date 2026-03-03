Jordan Public Security Directorate Issues Precautionary Advisory For Residents Near U.S. Embassy In Amman

MENAFN - Amman Net) These advisories are precautionary measures. Authorities urge the public to comply with them calmly and avoid panic or unnecessary concern.

The Public Security Directorate has called on residents living near the U.S. Embassy in Amman to follow these safety guidelines if warning sirens are heard:

Remain indoors until any threat has passed, this will be indicated by a single continuous siren.

Close windows and stay away from them.

Drivers should immediately pull over, head to the nearest building, and take shelter near stairwells until the threat has ended.

In case of emergency, do not hesitate to call the unified emergency number 911.

The Directorate stressed that these precautionary steps are being taken to safeguard public safety and do not warrant panic among citizens. Everyone is advised to adhere to the instructions.

Earlier on Monday evening, the U.S. Embassy in Jordan announced that, out of an abundance of caution, all personnel had temporarily departed the embassy compound due to a reported threat.