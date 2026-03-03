Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Gold Market Stays Calm As Traders Watch PPI Data, US-Iran Talks


2026-03-03 04:10:18
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The price of gold is ending the week relatively stable as traders study how the talks between the U.S. and Iran progress in Iran. While unlikely, any deal struck during those talks would ease the geopolitical tension and weigh on further gains by bullion. Also in focus is the anticipated PPI data release in the U.S. as it could have a bearing on markets.

On the domestic front, PPI data is expected to be released shortly and this has made traders cautious as they await the picture that could emerge of the state of the economy. Markets are likely to move once this data is out, and stakeholders like Collective Mining Ltd. (NYSE American: CNL) (TSX: CNL) will be...

Read More>>

About Rocks & Stocks

Rocks & Stocks (“R&S”) is a specialized communications platform delivering deep insights into the mining industry. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN

R&S is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from Rocks & Stocks, text“Rocks” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the Rocks & Stocks website applicable to all content provided by R&S, wherever published or re-

Rocks & Stocks
Austin, Texas
RocksAndStocks
512.354.7000 Office
[email protected]

Rocks & Stocks is powered by IBN

MENAFN03032026000224011066ID1110809675



Investor Brand Network

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search