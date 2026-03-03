Tinygemsbreaks CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) Appoints Lynne Kelley As Chief Medical Officer

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CNSP), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system, announced the appointment of Lynne Kelley, MD, FACS, as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Kelley brings more than 20 years of global leadership experience spanning clinical development, translational medicine and regulatory strategy across oncology, rare diseases, CNS and medical devices, having led Phase 1–3 programs and supported regulatory approvals in the United States, Europe, China and Japan. She has previously served as chief medical officer at several biotechnology and medical device companies, including TISSIUM, Servier Pharmaceuticals, X4 Pharmaceuticals and Senseonics, and held senior leadership roles at Boston Scientific and Becton Dickinson. The Company said Dr. Kelley's expertise in advancing clinical programs and executing regulatory strategy will support pipeline prioritization and long-term growth initiatives.

To view the full press release, visit

About CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CNS Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system.

The Company's drug candidate TPI 287 is an abeotaxane, which stabilizes microtubules and inhibits cell division, causing apoptosis and cell death. The initial clinical efficacy data suggest TPI 287 has the potential to cross the blood-brain barrier and treat CNS tumors. TPI 287 also has been tested in over 350 patients in clinical trials as a monotherapy and in combination with bevacizumab for the treatment of a range of diseases or conditions, including recurrent glioblastoma, recurrent neuroblastoma and medulloblastoma, advanced malignancies, advanced unresectable pancreatic cancer, metastatic melanoma, and breast cancer metastatic to the brain. To date TPI 287 appears to have both an excellent safety profile and high tolerability among patients.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to CNSP are available in the company's newsroom at

About TinyGems

TinyGems is a specialized communications platform with a focus on innovative small-cap and mid-cap companies with bright futures and huge potential. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TinyGems is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TinyGems brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TinyGems is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TinyGems, text“Gems” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TinyGems website applicable to all content provided by TinyGems, wherever published or re-

TinyGems

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

TinyGems is powered by IBN