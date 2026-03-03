Missionirnewsbreaks Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: SCNI) Amends Pincell Option Agreement And Submits €12M SMART Path Grant Application
About Scinai Immunotherapeutics
Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: SCNI) is a biopharmaceutical company operating a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) alongside a focused immunology R&D pipeline.
The Company's wholly owned CDMO unit provides fee-for-service development and manufacturing solutions to biotech and pharmaceutical companies across early-stage biologics and small-molecule programs. In parallel, Scinai is advancing a focused immunology pipeline, including PC111 and next-generation NanoAb-based programs, and is pursuing strategic partnerships, co-development agreements and regional licensing opportunities.
