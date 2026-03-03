Missionirnewsbreaks Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: SCNI) Amends Pincell Option Agreement And Submits €12M SMART Path Grant Application

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Scinai Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ: SCNI) announced execution of a Second Amendment to its Binding Option Agreement for the acquisition of PinCell S.r.l. and submission of a revised application under the European Funds for the Modern Economy SMART Path program. The updated application seeks €12 million in non-dilutive, non-repayable funding to support a €15 million integrated R&D program for PC111, a fully human monoclonal antibody targeting soluble Fas Ligand for the treatment of pemphigus vulgaris and Stevens–Johnson Syndrome/Toxic Epidermal Necrolysis, representing 80% co-financing. The amendment extends the option condition deadline to Aug. 31, 2026, and the exercise period to Sept. 30, 2026, aligning with the anticipated three- to four-month grant review timeline as the Company advances PC111 toward early clinical development and human proof of concept.

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: SCNI) is a biopharmaceutical company operating a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) alongside a focused immunology R&D pipeline.

The Company's wholly owned CDMO unit provides fee-for-service development and manufacturing solutions to biotech and pharmaceutical companies across early-stage biologics and small-molecule programs. In parallel, Scinai is advancing a focused immunology pipeline, including PC111 and next-generation NanoAb-based programs, and is pursuing strategic partnerships, co-development agreements and regional licensing opportunities.

