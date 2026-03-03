Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Deputy Secretary Landau's Travel To India

2026-03-03 04:01:36
Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau will travel to New Delhi from March 3-6, where he will lead the U.S. delegation to the 2026 Raisina Dialogue, India's premier geopolitical forum, and advance President Trump's America First policy priorities. The Deputy Secretary will also meet with senior Indian officials to discuss bilateral cooperation on defense, critical minerals, and counternarcotics; deepen commercial and economic ties to increase market access for American businesses; and advance our shared vision for a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

