Iranian Aggression A Threat To Regional Peace: Ambassador

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar has reiterated its strongest condemnation of the Iranian attacks that targeted its territory, considering them a blatant violation of its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and security, as well as a clear breach of the rules of international law and the principles stipulated in the UN Charter, particularly Article 2(4), which prohibits the“use of force” against other states.

This came in the statement of Qatar, delivered by Permanent Representative of Qatar to UN in Geneva H E Dr. Hind Abdulrahman Al-Muftah, during her participation in the general debate on the global update by the High Commissioner for Human Rights (Item 2), within the framework of the 61st session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

She stressed that this unjustified and irresponsible act of aggression runs counter to the norms governing peaceful relations between states and the principles of good neighbourliness, constitutes a threat to regional peace and security, and directly impacts the enjoyment of human rights by citizens and residents, especially the right to life and security.

Al-Muftah stated,“The High Commissioner for Human Rights pointed out in his statement two days ago that the decline in respect for international law and the resort to the logic of force have contributed to exacerbating risks, the spread of armed conflicts, and an increase in the frequency of human rights violations. Unfortunately, we are now witnessing a new chapter of the use of force and confrontations, from which the world will reap nothing but more destruction and division.”