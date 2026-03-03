Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Usiran War Update: Pentagon Briefing On Military Operation


2026-03-03 02:04:51
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

US–Iran War tensions surge as U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman Dan Caine deliver a crucial update from the Pentagon. The latest details on U.S. military strikes in Iran, possible troop deployments, and regional escalation are now out. Is this the beginning of a wider Middle East conflict? Here's everything revealed in the high-stakes Pentagon briefing.

MENAFN03032026007385015968ID1110809065



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search