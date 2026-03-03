Usiran War Update: Pentagon Briefing On Military Operation

US–Iran War tensions surge as U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman Dan Caine deliver a crucial update from the Pentagon. The latest details on U.S. military strikes in Iran, possible troop deployments, and regional escalation are now out. Is this the beginning of a wider Middle East conflict? Here's everything revealed in the high-stakes Pentagon briefing.

