UAE Flights Partially Resume, But Don't Head To The Airport Without Confirmation

Flights have partially resumed at UAE airports, but that does not mean passengers should head to the airport without confirmation.

Flights have partially resumed at UAE airports, but that does not mean passengers should head to the airport without confirmation.

Authorities and airlines on Monday began operating a limited number of special flights to help stranded travellers depart after the temporary airspace closure following Iranian missile and drone attacks on the UAE. However, both Dubai Airports and the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) have urged passengers not to proceed to airports without being notified by their respective airlines

“We urge you not to come to the airport unless your airline has contacted you with a confirmed departure time,” Dubai Airports said, advising travellers to check directly with their carriers for the latest updates on flight schedules.

The GCAA announced the commencement of exceptional flight operations at UAE airports, enabling stranded passengers to depart in line with schedules that will be communicated by airlines. The authority stressed that passengers whose flights have been impacted should not travel to the airport until they have been notified of their confirmed flight timings, "in order to avoid congestion and ensure smooth processing".

Dubai Airports confirmed that a limited resumption of operations began on the evening of March 2, with a small number of flights permitted to operate from Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC).

In Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Airports said operations have partially resumed at Zayed International Airport (AUH) in coordination with relevant authorities and airline partners. Passengers have been advised to check directly with their airlines before travelling.

The limited flights are being under strict safety approvals and in coordination with authorities.

Etihad Airways said that while some limited flight operations have resumed from Abu Dhabi, all scheduled commercial services remain cancelled.

Emirates confirmed that it will begin operating a limited number of flights from Monday evening, prioritising customers with earlier bookings.

flydubai also said it will operate a limited number of flights on the evening of March 2, advising customers to update their contact details through“Manage Your Booking” and check flight status before travelling to the airport.

Authorities thanked passengers for their cooperation, emphasising that adherence to official instructions is key to maintaining orderly operations as services gradually resume.



