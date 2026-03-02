403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Jordan, Syria Hold Talks to Boost Media, Institutional Collaboration
(MENAFN) Jordan and Syria are stepping up efforts to strengthen collaboration in the media sector, with senior officials from both countries meeting on Sunday to explore expanded cooperation, professional training initiatives, and institutional capacity building. The talks form part of broader attempts to reinforce bilateral coordination and rebuild ties.
Jordan’s Minister of Government Communication, who also serves as government spokesperson, met with Syria’s Minister of Information to examine ways to advance joint work in media development. According to official statements, Jordan has offered to share its media expertise with Syria in line with directives from King Abdullah, aiming to support the strengthening of Syrian state institutions and broaden cooperation across various fields.
Discussions reportedly centered on practical steps to enhance media coordination between the two countries, highlighting the importance of unified governmental efforts in priority areas. Officials noted that joint teams and coordination committees are already active across several sectors, describing the tone of the meeting as constructive and forward-looking.
The Jordanian minister reiterated that Jordan’s approach toward Syria is based on respect for its sovereignty and territorial integrity, rejecting any interference in its domestic affairs or threats to its security. He also indicated that approximately 200,000 Syrians have permanently returned to their homeland following the departure of the former regime.
He characterized the meeting as evidence of an advanced level of political and media cooperation, signaling the beginning of a new phase defined by practical partnership and sustained institutional engagement designed to serve shared interests.
For his part, the Syrian minister emphasized the longstanding and resilient relationship between the two nations, describing the present moment as a key opportunity to rebuild media relations after years of disruption. He said his ministry is keen to formalize cooperation with Jordan’s communication authorities and to draw on Jordan’s experience in fostering a professional media landscape that accommodates independent and private outlets alongside effective public communication management.
The Syrian official added that the country’s leadership has instructed institutions to enhance bilateral relations across multiple sectors and address existing obstacles, particularly in the area of transportation.
Jordan’s Minister of Government Communication, who also serves as government spokesperson, met with Syria’s Minister of Information to examine ways to advance joint work in media development. According to official statements, Jordan has offered to share its media expertise with Syria in line with directives from King Abdullah, aiming to support the strengthening of Syrian state institutions and broaden cooperation across various fields.
Discussions reportedly centered on practical steps to enhance media coordination between the two countries, highlighting the importance of unified governmental efforts in priority areas. Officials noted that joint teams and coordination committees are already active across several sectors, describing the tone of the meeting as constructive and forward-looking.
The Jordanian minister reiterated that Jordan’s approach toward Syria is based on respect for its sovereignty and territorial integrity, rejecting any interference in its domestic affairs or threats to its security. He also indicated that approximately 200,000 Syrians have permanently returned to their homeland following the departure of the former regime.
He characterized the meeting as evidence of an advanced level of political and media cooperation, signaling the beginning of a new phase defined by practical partnership and sustained institutional engagement designed to serve shared interests.
For his part, the Syrian minister emphasized the longstanding and resilient relationship between the two nations, describing the present moment as a key opportunity to rebuild media relations after years of disruption. He said his ministry is keen to formalize cooperation with Jordan’s communication authorities and to draw on Jordan’s experience in fostering a professional media landscape that accommodates independent and private outlets alongside effective public communication management.
The Syrian official added that the country’s leadership has instructed institutions to enhance bilateral relations across multiple sectors and address existing obstacles, particularly in the area of transportation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
MEET48 Burned 30% Of The Total Voting Income From“MEET48 Best7” In IDOL Tokens, About 8.7 Million Tokens
CommentsNo comment