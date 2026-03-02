With Step-Out Drilling Continuing, Radisson Demonstrates Meaningful Resource Growth At O'brien With An Updated Mineral Resource Estimate

March 02, 2026 6:30 AM EST | Source: Radisson Mining Resources

Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2026) - Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: RDS) (OTCQB: RMRDF) (" Radisson " or the " Company ") is pleased to report an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (" MRE ") at its 100%-owned O'Brien Gold Project (" O'Brien " or the " Project ") located in the Abitibi region of Québec. The Company is currently undertaking a fully-funded 140,000-metre step-out drill program at the Project with the objective of determining the scope of mineralization to a depth of 2 kilometres. This program commenced in 2025 and is expected to continue through the first half of 2027. Today's updated MRE is an interim report that demonstrates the impact of recent drilling successes completed as of December 31, 2025. Highlights include:

The comparison clearly indicates the relationship between volume and grade based on cut-off, the directionality of steeply-plunging grade shoots at O'Brien, and the increased continuity of mineralization achieved at progressively lower cut-offs.

Gold Mineralization at O'Brien and Step-Out Drill Program

Gold mineralization at O'Brien occurs within quartz-sulphide veins developed primarily within the interlayered mafic volcanic rocks, conglomerates, and porphyritic andesitic sills of the Piché Group occurring in contact with the regionally significant Larder Lake-Cadillac Break ("LLCB"). Individual veins are generally narrow, ranging from several centimetres up to several metres in thickness, and are associated with mineralized alteration envelopes of up to several metres in thickness. Multiple veins occur sub-parallel to each other, as well as sub-parallel to the Piché lithologies and the LLCB. As mapped at the historic O'Brien mine, and now replicated in the modern drilling, individual veins have well-established lateral continuity, with steeply plunging grade shoots developed over significant lengths.

Since the end of 2024, Radisson has been pursuing a program of broad step-out drilling at O'Brien with the objective of determining the overall scope of mineralization at the Project to a depth of 2 kilometres (Figure 1). The priority is the quantity and distribution of mineral resources with step-outs rather than in-filling to upgrade the classification of the existing mineral resources.

This drilling is accomplished with pilot holes followed by wedges and directional drilling to maximize drill efficiency. In October 2025, Radisson announced the expansion of the program to 140,000 metres employing an eventual eight drill rigs (see Radisson news release dated October 16, 2025 ). An initial 35,000 metres of the program were completed in 2025, with 72,500 metres budgeted for 2026, and a further 32,500 metres scheduled for the first half of 2027.

QP Disclosure

Disclosure of a scientific or technical nature in this news release was prepared under the supervision of Mr. Richard Nieminen, P.Geo., (QC), a geological consultant for Radisson and a Qualified Person for purposes of NI 43-101. Mr. Luke Evans, M.Sc., P.Eng., ing., of SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd., is the Qualified Person responsible for the preparation of the MRE at O'Brien. Both Mr. Nieminen and Mr. Evans are independent of Radisson and the O'Brien Gold Project.

About Radisson Mining

Radisson is a gold exploration company focused on its 100% owned O'Brien Gold Project, located in the Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp along the world-renowned Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break in Abitibi, Québec. A July 2025 PEA described a low cost and high value project with an 11-year mine life and significant upside potential based on the use of existing regional infrastructure. Indicated Mineral Resources are estimated at 0.63 Moz (3.49 Mt at 5.59 g/t Au), with additional Inferred Mineral Resources estimated at 1.69 Moz (10.37 Mt at 5.08 g/t Au). Please see the NI 43-101 "O'Brien Gold Project Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment, Québec, Canada" effective June 27, 2025, and other filings made with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at for further details and assumptions relating to the O'Brien Gold Project. For more information on Radisson, visit our website at or contact:

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections, and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements including, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the ability to execute the Company's plans relating to the O'Brien Gold Project as set out in the Preliminary Economic Assessment; the Company's ability to complete its planned exploration and development programs; the absence of adverse conditions at the O'Brien Gold Project; the absence of unforeseen operational delays; the absence of material delays in obtaining necessary permits; the price of gold remaining at levels that render the O'Brien Gold Project profitable; the Company's ability to continue raising necessary capital to finance its operations; the ability to realize on the mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates; assumptions regarding present and future business strategies; local and global geopolitical and economic conditions and the environment in which the Company operates and will operate in the future; planned and ongoing drilling; the significance of drill results; the ability to continue drilling; the impact of drilling on the definition of any resource; and the ability to incorporate new drilling in an updated technical report and resource modelling; the Company's ability to grow the O'Brien Gold Project; and the ability to convert inferred mineral resources to indicated mineral resources.

Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements Forward-looking information is based on estimates of management of the Company, at the time it was made, involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the companies to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others; the risk that the O'Brien Gold Project will never reach the production stage (including due to a lack of financing); the Company's capital requirements and access to funding; changes in legislation, regulations and accounting standards to which the Company is subject, including environmental, health and safety standards, and the impact of such legislation, regulations and standards on the Company's activities; price volatility and availability of commodities; instability in the global financial system; the effects of high inflation, such as higher commodity prices; the risk of any future litigation against the Company; changes in project parameters and/or economic assessments as plans continue to be refined; the risk that actual costs may exceed estimated costs; geological, mining and exploration technical problems; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing; risks relating to the drill results at O'Brien; the significance of drill results; and the ability of drill results to accurately predict mineralization. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the parties cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. The Company believes that this forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon. The Company does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release.

Please refer to the "Risks and Uncertainties Related to Exploration" and the "Risks Related to Financing and Development" sections of the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis dated April 29, 2025 for the year ended December 31, 2024, and the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis dated November 26, 2025 for the three month period ended September 30, 2025, all of which are available electronically on SEDAR+ at . All forward looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.







